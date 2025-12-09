100 students released by terrorists handed over to Niger govt

•To undergo medical treatment before being reunited with parents

•Tinubu welcomes their release, orders rescue of others

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—The 100 students of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, abducted over two weeks ago by terrorists, have been handed over to the Niger State government, yesterday.

Their release was facilitated by the Federal Government on Sunday night.

This came as President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, welcomed the release of 100 abducted students, as he directed security agencies to secure the immediate freedom of the remaining 115 pupils and their teachers still in captivity.

Looking frail, the lucky students arrived Government House, Minna, about 5:15p.m., under a heavy security and was led by the representative of the National Security Adviser, NSA, Wing Commander Abdullahi Hong.

Wing Commander Hong while handing over the victims to the government at Government House said the release was as a result of Federal Government efforts.

“The rescue operation was a combined efforts of the Army, the Department of State Secutiry, DSS, the Police, and it was seamless operation.

“With the release, over 100 of the students and staff of the school are still in capacity in an unknown destination with the bandits.”

It was not revealed wether ransom was paid to secure their release of the students.

Receiving the children, Governor Mohammed Bago expressed happiness over the release of the students just as he expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and all the security agents that made the release of the abducted students possible.

“The government is praying for the release of the remaining children from their abductors. Those released will undergo medical check up before reuniting with their families,” the governor said.

Recall that proprietor of the school, who is also Christain Association of Nigeria, CAN, Chairman in the state, Most Reverend Bulus Yohana had declared that 315 persons, including teachers were abducted on November 21, 2025, about 2a.m.

Few hours later, 50 of the victims escaped from the bandits on their way to the forest.

The NSA, Ribadu visited Kontagora last week and assured that the students were “doing fine and will be released soon.”

Security personnel barred journalists from moving close to the victims for interview.

Tinubu welcomes release of students, orders rescue of others

“I rejoice with Governor Bago and commend our security agencies for their steadfast work,” the President said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“My directive remains that all the students and other abducted Nigerians must be rescued and brought back home safely. We must account for all the victims,” the statement quoted the President as saying.

Tinubu said the Federal Government was working with the Niger State government to reunite the children with their families and to strengthen security around schools nationwide.

“From now on, our security agencies, working with the governors, must prevent future kidnappings. Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists,” he added.

According to Onanuga, those efforts contributed to Monday’s release and would be intensified until all the Papiri hostages are rescued.

“The Federal Government will continue to work with Niger State and other states to secure our schools and make the learning environment safer and more conducive,” Tinubu affirmed.