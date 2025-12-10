10 women killed during protest over military delay in Adamawa communal clash

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

At least 10 women have been killed and several others injured during a protest linked to ongoing communal violence in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The incident occurred when women from affected communities reportedly took to the streets to protest the late arrival of military personnel deployed to quell the clash that had erupted in the area.

According to preliminary reports, the women allegedly blocked a major road in a bid to prevent soldiers from pursuing fleeing attackers accused of carrying out assaults on their communities. The situation reportedly escalated during a confrontation between the protesters and security forces, leading to the deaths of 10 women and injuries to several others.

Local sources said tension remains high in the area as residents fear further violence. Security operatives have reportedly been deployed to restore calm and prevent a breakdown of law and order.