10 die in Jos-Bauchi road multiple auto crashes

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By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — No fewer than 10 persons were killed in a multiple auto crashes that occurred in the early hours of yesterday along the Jos-Bauchi Road, near a military checkpoint on the outskirts of Jos, Plateau State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau State Sector Command, confirmed that the crashes occurred at about 12:12 a.m. and involved four vehicles—two articulated trucks and two Ford Galaxy minibuses.

A total of 19 persons, comprising 17 males and two females, were involved in the accident.

According to the FRSC, 10 adult males died instantly, while the remaining victims sustained injuries.

The injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Miyanbarkate; the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH); and the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

Eight of the corpses were deposited at the mortuaries of the Plateau State Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital, while the remaining two were released to officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for burial.

The rescue operation was carried out by personnel of the FRSC, Police, the military, and members of the host community.

Although investigations into the crash are ongoing, preliminary findings attributed the accident to excessive speed and reckless driving, which led to loss of control.

The Plateau State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Corps Commander Olajide Mogaji, in a statement by the Public Education Officer, Superintendent Route Commander Peter Longsan, expressed concern over the incident, noting that it occurred barely 12 days after a similar crash that claimed the lives of eight University of Jos students.

Mogaji commended the prompt response of security agencies and community members during the rescue operation and urged motorists to avoid night travel, excessive speeding, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as driving while sick or fatigued.