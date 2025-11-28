Zamfara trains 400 orphans on computer, poultry farming

The Zamfara Zakkat and Endowment Board says trained 400 orphans on computer skills and poultry farming in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued to Newsmen by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Jamilu Sani on Friday in Gusau.

According to the statement, the Executive Secretary of the board, Mallam Habibu Balarabe, said

the board would also empower an additional 200 female orphans with capital to enable them to start small-scale businesses.

He said the 200 orphans had undergone a three-week training on poultry farming and computer skills, adding that during the ceremony, they would also receive starter packs to establish their businesses.

He further said that, under its programmes, the board had settled debt cases of 200 persons at Shari’ah Courts and Correctional Centres across the state, thereby securing their freedom.