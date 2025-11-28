Zamfara, NESREA move against pollution

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

The Zamfara State Environmental Protection and Enforcement Agency (ZEPEA), under the leadership of Hon. Zangina Abdullahi Yari Gusau and represented by Permanent Member I, Comrade Sani Mohammed Mayanchi, on Friday received officials of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) at the agency’s headquarters in Gusau.

The visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the two environmental enforcement bodies, particularly in addressing the growing challenge of plastic pollution and other harmful waste materials affecting communities and aquatic life across the state.

During the meeting, both agencies agreed to intensify joint sensitization campaigns to discourage the excessive use of plastics and polythene products, which can take over 200 years to decompose and pose significant health and environmental risks when poorly disposed of.

ZEPEA and NESREA also discussed new strategies for improving waste management, enhancing public awareness, and enforcing environmental laws to ensure a safer and cleaner Zamfara.

The agencies expressed appreciation to the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dr. Dauda Lawal, for his unwavering support toward environmental protection, climate resilience, and the safety of citizens across the state.