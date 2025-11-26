Zamfara APC lauds Matawalle’s coordination in rescue of Maga students

Matawalle

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised the effort and commitment of the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, for his role in coordinating the rescue and safe return of students abducted from Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the APC spokesperson, Malam Yusuf Idris Gusau, commended the minister’s coordination of the rescue operation, describing it as evidence of his dedication to national service.

He noted that Matawalle’s involvement in the rescue effort was consistent with his previous contributions since assuming office as Minister of State for Defence.

According to the statement, the recovery of all the abducted female students — reported to be in good condition — within a week of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directing the minister to relocate to Kebbi State underscores the effectiveness of the coordinated security response.

“We extend our appreciation to all the security agencies and their personnel who carried out the rescue professionally. We urge them to sustain the momentum until the entire country is safe,” the party stated.

The APC added that the minister’s approach to addressing security challenges, which he deployed during his tenure as governor of Zamfara State, has once again been demonstrated in the successful rescue operation.

The party also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritising the safety of citizens, as well as congratulating the Kebbi State Government under Governor Nasiru Idris, along with the parents of the abducted students, on the safe return of their children.