Yoruba Islamic leaders warn against foreign attempts to use religion to divide Nigeria

By Adeola Badru

Leading Islamic clerics, political office holders and traditional rulers from across Yorubaland have urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against what they describe as attempts by international actors to use religion to sow division in the country.

They called on citizens to uphold Nigeria’s long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence among diverse religious and ethnic groups.

The appeal came yesterday during the opening of a three-day conference for religious, political and traditional leaders, organised by the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland (Rabitatul Aimmat Wal Ulamai Fi Biladi Yoruba) in Lagos. Participants attended from across the six South-West states.

The conference, themed “Strengthening Peaceful Co-existence Among Monarchs, Religious and Political Leaders,” drew leading Islamic scholars, traditional rulers and political figures.

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, was represented by Hon. Lukman Oyewole Lawal, Special Adviser on Finance to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Other key attendees included Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere, President of the League of Imams and Alfas; Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Abdullah Al-Ilory, Chairman of the Board of Trustees; General Secretary, Sheikh Mustapha Olawale Hossein Doak; Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, Sheikh AbdulRasaq AbdulAzeez Ishola; and the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola Akinola.

Academics and community leaders such as Professor Noah Lawal-Jinadu (LASU), Professor Lukman Alawiye (Emmanuel Alayande University of Education), Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti and Professor Kamil Oloso were also present.

Speaking on behalf of Gbajabiamila, Lawal cautioned that foreign political interests were increasingly attempting to manipulate religious sentiment in Nigeria.

“This conference is coming at the right time,” he said. “International politics is trying to use religion to divide us. There are many innuendos circulating. It is important for platforms like Rabita to reinforce the message of peace and unity that has defined Nigeria for years.”

He urged religious leaders not to allow themselves to be used to create discord, stressing that both Christianity and Islam had coexisted peacefully in Nigeria for decades.

“Yes, we have security challenges, but they are surmountable,” he said. “We should pray for our leaders and support efforts to move Nigeria forward.”

In his remarks, the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, Sheikh AbdulRasaq AbdulAzeez Ishola, outlined three objectives of the conference: promoting peaceful coexistence, addressing misleading international narratives about Nigeria, and encouraging unity ahead of forthcoming elections.

“There is nothing like genocide in Nigeria,” he said. “We have lived in harmony for centuries. As elections approach, we must remain united.”

League President Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere emphasised that peace was essential to progress.

“Peace is the catalyst for development,” he said. “As 2027 approaches, we must stay organised and united. We want credible elections and leadership that builds bridges.”

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Noah Lawal-Jinadu said Muslims also face arbitrary attacks in parts of the country and must speak collectively to discourage divisive narratives.

“These tactics are designed to inflame hatred,” he said. “They mirror the methods used to create groups like ISIS and Boko Haram and destabilise societies.”

Professor Lukman Alawiye, presenting a paper on “The Foundation: Paradigm of Leadership in Islam,” urged Nigerian leaders to lead by example.

“Islam teaches leadership through action,” he said. “In the Prophet’s time, the mosque served as a centre for civic life — from orientation to economic activity.”