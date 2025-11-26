Why we still don’t open our businesses on Mondays — South-East residents

Ohanaeze

…It is a protest for continued detention of Kanu, not for Insecurity

By Anayo Okoli, Chidi Nkwopara, Steve Oko, Chinedu Adonu, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Emmanuel Iheaka & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

ENUGU – Despite improved security situation in the South-East region after years of adverse insecurity, some commercial cities in the area are still not opening for businesses on Monday; they still lock their shops, and where they open, it is very scanty.

Even many banks still don’t open. Business activities in places like Aba, Okigwe, Onitsha, Nnewi, and other upcoming urban centres, among others, are still scanty on Mondays. Some reluctantly open from 12 noon onwards. However, full commercial and social activities go on in the capital cities of the region.

SEV spoke to some residents about why this is so. Imo State communities recently liberated from criminal elements that held them hostage are gradually adapting to their “new life,” having passed through “hell” in the hands of evil men.

The illegal sit-at-home that totally crippled business and social activities in Owerri, the state capital, has largely waned. But it is of interest to note that the Court of Appeal located in the municipality remains shut every Monday.

A source from the court attributes its continued closure on Mondays to an ugly experience – the kidnapping of a driver of one of the Justices in the court, who is yet to be seen. Owerri Division of the Court of Appeal does not open for business on Mondays.

To us, it is a sad but inevitable decision. About four years ago, a driver attached to one of the Justices, serving here, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen. As I speak to you, the driver is yet to regain his freedom, and the vehicle he was driving has also not been recovered to date.

“So, from what happened to us, our decision can be taken as justifiable, especially as we all know that life is precious and inalienable.

“It is very clear that the family left behind by the kidnapped driver has continued to suffer their loss,” the source said.

When SEV sought the view of a prominent son of Orlu zone on the situation of things in Orsu and Orlu local government areas, arguably the epicenter of attacks by the criminals, he said: “I will advise you to leave the matter for now because the places you mentioned are being precautionary. The problem will disappear the same way it came.”

But a middle-aged man from the Okigwe axis of the state, Mr. Chidiebere Ike Nwokike, said: “We are still being very careful in our area, because the times are bad. We are cautious and watch the situation every Monday before coming out.

“We have had more than our fair share of bloodshed in Okigwe, Ihube, and other communities around. It is far better to imagine what we have been passing through than to experience it. Virtually all our prominent personalities in our communities no long visit their ancestral homes. The serious depletion of the population in our communities has affected commerce.

“One basic fact of life is that no sane person fights with an armed, disillusioned, brainwashed, or drug addict. If I must stay at home on Mondays to remain alive, why not? There is no guarantee that the business will boom on any Monday. So, it is better to apply caution at all times.”