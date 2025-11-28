Why US boycotted G20 Summit in South Africa – Trump

Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has offered an explanation for why the United States boycotted the G20 Summit hosted in South Africa, accusing the South African government of severe human-rights violations and refusing to cooperate with Washington’s diplomatic protocols.

In a statement released on Friday, Trump said: “The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers.”

Trump, who has repeatedly clashed with the South African government over land reform issues, went on to make sweeping allegations about violence in the country.

The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers. To put it more bluntly, they are… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2025

“To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them,” he said. “Perhaps, worst of all, the soon to be out of business New York Times and the Fake News Media won’t issue a word against this genocide. That’s why all the Liars and Pretenders of the Radical Left Media are going out of business!”

The president also criticised South Africa’s handling of the summit’s closing protocol, claiming the host nation refused to formally hand over the G20 presidency to the U.S. delegation.

“At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony,” Trump said. “Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year.”

Escalating his criticism, he added that the U.S. would be halting financial assistance to Pretoria.

“South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The South African government has not yet formally responded to Trump’s remarks.

Vanguard News