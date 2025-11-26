Why I can’t reconcile with my ex-wife – Don Jazzy

By Patrick Igwe

Mavin Records boss Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has said he cannot return to his former marriage.

The producer made his stance clear during an interactive session with fans on X.

A follower urged him to “reconcile” with Michelle since he is still single, but Don Jazzy replied simply, “She don remarry,” meaning that his ex wife Michelle Jackson is now remarried.

Interestingly, the exchange happened just a day before Don Jazzy’s birthday, sparking fresh conversations among fans who wondered if the producer might choose to mark the new year of his life by reconsidering marriage.

Instead, his response served as a clear reminder that he has closed that chapter and is focused on the path ahead, both personally and professionally.

Vanguard News