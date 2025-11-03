Why FG took over TASUED – Gbenga Daniel

Gbenga Daniel

…commends Tinubu over naval base, seaport, other projects in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Governor of Ogun State and the Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has disclosed reason behind the take over of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) by the federal government

According to Daniel, the federal government took over TASUED when it appeared that the state was incapable of funding it.

It will be recalled that the federal government, on March 9, announced the adoption of TASUED as a federal university.

The Senator, who spoke during the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Otunba Gbenga Daniel (BATOGD) Mid-term Community Assessment and Review Tour in Abigi, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, held to evaluate progress, engage with constituents and inspect community projects, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the establishment of a naval base and dockyard in the local government, saying the project is a significant asset that would provide numerous economic benefits and enhance national security

Daniel, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, also commended the president for providing tremendous support for the resuscitation of the Olokola deep-seaport project in the Council area which, according to him, will impact positively on the state’s economy.

The lawmaker expressed joy that the local government was already being opened up by Federal Government through the new Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway route alignment.

Daniel noted that Tinubu had good intentions for Nigerians, stressing that his administration was determined to empower the citizens through strategic projects.

According to him, the naval base and dockyard established in Ode-Omi will boost local economy through job creation and infrastructure development.

He declared that people of the state remained eternally grateful to the president for various projects and would reciprocate his kind gesture with massive votes in 2027 general elections.

Daniel said, “I believe God loves this local government, that’s why He gave us a second chance to actualise some of our lofty agenda. This expanse of land has been given to the Nigerian Navy over 50 years ago and nothing happened until this period when God made me a Senator and the Senate Committee Chairman on Navy.

“Let me underscore one fact: it’s not that the Navy was in a hurry to begin work here, but it’s due to some deliberate strategic efforts. We have to thank our President and Commander-in-Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for granting approvals to what we needed to do.”

“You will recall that the refinery project we intended to bring here when I was governor was why we established the Gateway Industrial and Petro-Gas Institute (GIPI) in Ode-Omi and the proposed deep seaport. The school was meant to train those that would work in the refinery. That was part of our plan when I was governor of this state. But when we left government, the situation turned somehow.

“However, there is still room for redress. We are going to reactivate the GIPI because whatever the state government should do and it failed, we are there at the federal level to assist. Most importantly, our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is ready to assist us. Look at what happened at the Tai Solarin University of Education when it appeared the state was incapable of funding the institution; the Federal Government waded in, took over the school and started funding it. That’s what we are doing with the GIPI.”

On the naval base he facilitated to Ogun Waterside, the senator assured that adequate funding would be provided by the Federal Government to harness its full potential.

He said, “Many people may not fully know what is meant by naval base. It is a naval city. Wherever it is located, the security of the place is guaranteed. This project is in stages: we are embarking on phase one which consists of accommodation for senior and junior officers, administrative building, the perimeter fence and security work, among others. The second phase is naval secondary school while the third phase is naval hospital.

“What we have to do is to thank our President for approving this project here. However, he must be supported for a second term in office to bring into fruition all his laudable programmes and projects. The President means well for Nigeria and well-meaning citizens support his administration.”