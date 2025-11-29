Who owns Detty December? … Nigerians ready for it

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By Prisca Sam-Duru

The month of December is a special month. Of all the months of the year, it is the hottest; as per entertainment. December marks the end of each year and witnesses more vibes than the preceding months. Like it or not; believe it or not, Christmas – celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, which is commemorated by Christians across the globe, a season also called Yuletide, gives December the super vibes it enjoys.

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The month of December in Nigeria has for years, transformed into a season of unparalleled celebration, festivity, and homecoming, characterised by high-energy parties, concerts, cultural events, and an influx of Nigerians in the diaspora returning to reconnect with their fatherland. It has since become a season entertainers have christened, “Detty December.” Cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt serve as the epicentres of these festivities, attracting both locals and international visitors.

December 2025 is few days away and already, publicity on both mini and gigantic parties, concerts, movie premieres, festivals, carnivals, weddings, art and fashion shows, beach parties, food festivals and Church crusades are circulating. Loudest of all, the controversy about who owns “Detty December,” is back in the debates. Thanks to the talk about trademarking the phrase, the announcement of “Detty December Fest” scheduled for 6- 31 December reportedly by a renowned singer and his better half, as well as the presidential task force being planned by the federal government to make “Detty December” a money-spinning venture for Nigeria’s creative economy.

The world is progressively turning to Africa for authentic, vibrant cultural experiences, and Nigeria, with its global dominance in Afrobeats, is poised to take advantage of the loud ovation, by harnessing “Detty December” as a tangible, bankable alternative to its long-standing overdependence on crude oil.

“Detty December” is a popular slang for the lively, month-long festive period in Nigeria mostly beginning from mid-December to the New Year and has been loosely described as letting loose and indulging in some fun and merriment.

This period is a major economic driver for the country’s hospitality, entertainment, and aviation sectors.

“Detty December” according to reports, was coined by Nigerian songwriter and artist Mr Eazi in 2016, who used it as the theme for his December Lagos concert. There are also claims that the term was first used in 2005 in Cross River during the Calabar Carnival. Another version of reports claims that an entertainment couple had registered the name in 2019 for event services.

Whether all claims are correct or wrong, what is certain is that the term ‘Detty,’ coined and popularised by social media influencers, was amplified through platforms like Instagram and Twitter (now X). It replaces the word, ‘Dirty’. But I tell you, there are real dirty events being announced to take place in December. How do you see this, “Wet & Pour”? It’s holding somewhere in Lagos during the period.

Many have argued that trademarking “Detty December” is like doing the same to “Owambe”, “vibes”, etc, insisting that Nigeria’s creative economy thrives on street language and shared coined words like Sapa, japa, Odogwu, No Wahala, etc.

The claim of ownership of “Detty December” does not sit well with the Gen Zs especially, who are already burning with anticipation for the season so that they can dive into numerous scintillating vibes.

So, “Detty December” is not just a phrase, it’s now a lifestyle built by the I Just Got Back (IJGB), the concerts, the no-dull-moment energy that defines Nigeria’s biggest festive season.

These events have a ripple effect on the economy. And for that fact, whether trademarked or not, whether there’s a presidential task force to galvanise the potentials of the period, or not, Nigerians organising genuine programmes that impact positively on both the lives and finances of the people, need to be supported. Robust public-private partnerships can work well to replace the tussle for who owns “Detty December”, because at the end of the day, Detty December will always belong to the people. Trademarked or not, the streets already own the December spirit.

Vanguard News