When Okpebholo’s praise-singers go from Tinubu to Jesus, by Emmanuel Aziken

Aziken

For a long time, many had chosen to look away from the gradual erosion of political reasoning in Edo State under Governor Monday Okpebholo, often excusing it as a natural reaction to the years of unpleasantness under his predecessor, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

But as the dust of Obaseki’s turbulent reign begins to settle and the former governor now tours the world in what many describe as a self-congratulatory “thank-you” trip after eight years of political brinkmanship, it is clear that he can no longer be used as an excuse for the missteps of his successor.

Obaseki’s legacy in Edo is one of paradox — lofty rhetoric wrapped in disappointing delivery. He hurt nearly everyone who helped him ascend to power, leaving behind a trail of betrayed allies, unfulfilled Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), and half-executed infrastructure projects. His administration became a study in how power, when left unchecked, can corrupt absolutely. Those who once sang his praises now whisper about his vindictiveness, his intolerance, and his knack for weaponizing state power against perceived enemies.

One of the most infamous victims of Obaseki’s wrath was Tony Adun, popularly known as Kabaka — a grassroots mobilizer and political contractor whose hotel was demolished on the orders of the Obaseki government. As if the demolition wasn’t enough, the state slapped him with an ¦ 18 million bill to cover the cost of tearing down his property. The humiliation forced Kabaka into an extraordinary public apology — a video plea that symbolized the depths to which Obaseki’s culture of intimidation had sunk.

It was therefore not surprising that, after eight bruising years, Edo’s political class and the public yearned for a breath of fresh air — someone who could restore civility and common sense to government. But has Governor Okpebholo truly offered that? Or has he merely replaced Obaseki’s arrogance with a new brand of populist recklessness?

Barely months into office, Governor Okpebholo began making headlines not for governance but for his obsessive campaign pledges to deliver 2.5 million votes to President Bola Tinubu in 2027. This figure alone borders on the absurd. For context, Okpebholo himself secured just 291,667 votes in the 2024 governorship election — less than one-fifth of what he now claims he will deliver for Tinubu. Such bombastic promises strain the limits of reason and invite ridicule.

Even more troubling is the governor’s blatant disregard for the Electoral Act, which explicitly forbids premature campaigning. Rather than focus on consolidating his administration, Okpebholo has plunged headlong into a partisan crusade, turning governance into an extension of campaign propaganda. Reports of him compelling aides and political appointees to wear the “Asiwaju Cap”—an emblem of loyalty to the President—suggest a troubling slide toward personality politics, where public service becomes a test of partisan devotion.

This ideological about-turn is particularly jarring for someone tutored under the late Chief Tony Anenih, the legendary “Mr. Fix It” of Edo politics, known for his subtlety, discipline, and political decorum. Anenih’s protégés were trained to think strategically, not to behave like cheerleaders. Okpebholo’s conduct therefore stands in sharp contrast to that legacy.

To be fair, those who know Governor Okpebholo personally often describe him in generous terms — humble, approachable, and genuinely kind-hearted. Yet, good intentions are not enough to excuse poor judgment. True leadership requires discernment and restraint, especially when surrounded by sycophants eager to inflate one’s ego. Edo State deserves better than a government built around noise, slogans, and exaggerated displays of loyalty.

What is particularly worrisome is the silence of the more reasonable figures in Okpebholo’s administration — men who courageously stood up to Obaseki’s excesses but now appear tongue-tied in the face of their new principal’s indiscretions. Their silence, whether born of fear or convenience, amounts to complicity. When those who know better refuse to speak, mediocrity thrives.

This dangerous trend reached a new low recently during the governor’s visit to Ekiti State. In a now-viral video, Okpebholo’s entourage was seen hailing him as the “Best Son of Jesus Christ.” What was meant to be a display of enthusiasm quickly degenerated into a scene of near-blasphemy. It is one thing for aides to call him the “Trusted Son of Bola Ahmed Tinubu”—a political exaggeration still within the bounds of earthly politics—but to crown him the “Best Son of Jesus Christ” is an affront to Christian doctrine and basic decency.

The Bible makes no such distinction among believers. As Galatians 3:26 clearly states, “We are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus.” No one, no matter how exalted his political office, can claim a special filial rank above others in Christ. The statement by the governor’s hype men was not only theologically false but profoundly insensitive, especially in a deeply religious society like Edo.

If the governor truly values the dignity of his office, he must rein in these excesses. The energy and resources spent on sycophantic displays could be better directed toward addressing the state’s real challenges—growing insecurity, youth unemployment, and deteriorating local infrastructure. Edo people deserve substance, not spectacle.

To be clear, not everything about Okpebholo’s administration has been negative. His push for infrastructural renewal, including the construction of the first flyovers in the state’s history and the ongoing completion of the long-delayed Ekenwan Road project, deserve commendation. These are tangible achievements that could redefine urban mobility and signal a break from the stagnation of the past. But achievements lose their shine when overshadowed by political vanity and careless rhetoric.

Governor Okpebholo must remember that leadership is not about noise but results; not about pledges to please Tinubu, but service to Edo’s people. Every act of governance carries moral weight, and every careless statement diminishes the dignity of the office he holds. Edo cannot afford another era defined by theatrics, arrogance, or blind hero worship.

The time has come for those close to the governor to speak truth to power. Constructive criticism does not undermine loyalty—it strengthens leadership. Edo deserves a governor who governs, not a showman who performs. And if Okpebholo truly wishes to outshine Obaseki, he must rise above the temptation of populist excess and rediscover the sobriety, humility, and reason that once defined the best of Edo’s political tradition.