When Ify Eze’s dream comes true!

By Benjamin Njoku

Light-skinned actress Ify Eze has been appointed as the new face of R2R Rehabilitation And Specialist Hospital in Warri, Delta State. The endorsement deal is a dream come true for the actress, who has always desired to render selfless service to humanity.

Ify Eze expressed her joy and gratitude, stating that the hospital has brought her dream to life. She’s proud to be part of the team that specializes in rehabilitation services, and she looks forward to making a positive impact.

This is Ify Eze’s fourth endorsement deal, and the contract is renewable after one year. The endorsement comes after the actress’s elaborate birthday celebration in South Africa, which included a TikTok party and grand finale.

Ify Eze’s appointment as the face of R2R Rehabilitation And Specialist Hospital is a testament to her growing influence and popularity in the entertainment industry. We wish her all the best in her new role!