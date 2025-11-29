What’s going on? Gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, asexual, intersex, hard femme, cross dresser changing the world, by Stephanie Shaakaa

The world feels like it is spinning faster than our minds can follow. Everywhere you look, something that was once simple, familiar, and stable is being reshaped into something unrecognizable. Men are marrying men. Women are marrying women. Boys identify as girls. Girls identify as boys. Some insist they are neither male nor female. Others claim they are both. You hear words that never existed in your childhood.

Gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, nonbinary, pansexual, asexual, intersex, fluid, questioning, drag, cross dresser, demi-gender, two-spirit, soft boy, hard femme, neutrois, androgyne, third gender, and more are now everyday vocabulary, multiplying faster than anyone can keep track.

Even language, the simplest tool we have, is being rewritten. A man says call me she. A woman says call me he. Someone insists on they. The thing has grown so wild that even official institutions are now bending backwards to accommodate it. Forms that used to be simple male or female now come with a third box, then a fourth, then a fifth, until you start wondering whether biology has suddenly become a suggestion. Public toilets that once had two clear doors now have a third door marked “other,” as if the entire world has agreed to bow to confusion and redesign basic spaces to soothe identities that change with the weather. Schools introduce gender-neutral uniforms. Offices include “other” in official forms. Hospitals create spaces for all identities. Even spaces designed to be simple and functional are being reinvented to accommodate the shifting definitions of humanity.

This is not hatred. It is alarm. It is the uncomfortable feeling of watching the foundation of society tilt under a tide of trends. For centuries, families, marriages, and communities rested on a few simple truths: man and woman, father and mother, husband and wife. Children grew up with clarity, parents had guidance, cultures had continuity. Today, those pillars are being chipped away, sanded down, and repainted with terms and ideas that even adults struggle to understand.

The impact stretches far beyond individuals. Children grow up learning identities that are not biologically anchored. Teenagers searching for belonging online are introduced to fluid labels, encouraged to experiment, and applauded for each new declaration. One day a young boy wears makeup, the next day he insists he is a girl. One day a girl claims to be a boy, and the world cheers. Confused parents are accused of oppression for asking simple questions. Teachers, unsure of protocol, tiptoe through lessons. Religious leaders whisper. Families sit in silent discomfort, afraid to confront the speed of change.

In African societies, the challenge is even greater. Our cultures value lineage, clarity, responsibility, and continuity. We do not treat identity like a costume to be tried on and discarded. Masculinity and femininity are not flexible, interchangeable, or optional. Family and societal roles have meaning because they are stable. Now, we are expected to abandon everything familiar, to celebrate what we do not understand, and to do so without question. The world has made confusion mandatory.

The societal consequences are vast. Emotional instability. Identity confusion. Erosion of marriage. Weakening of family and cultural structures. Rising moral uncertainty. The collapse of traditions that held communities together. Civilization cannot thrive when every anchor is lifted from the ocean floor and expected to float. And yet, questioning is forbidden. Hesitation is branded as hatred. Confusion is celebrated. Silence is compulsory.

Society feels like a compass spinning without north, a river overflowing its banks, a house of sand reshaped by each passing wave. Our world moves too quickly for hearts and minds to adjust. Children grow up unsure who they are. Parents grow silent to protect themselves. Communities watch helplessly as clarity dissolves into ambiguity. Schools, offices, hospitals, and public spaces bend around identities that shift faster than understanding. It is one thing to celebrate diversity. It is another to destabilize every certainty that has allowed human life to function for millennia.

Personal reflection grounds this chaos. I remember when life was simpler, when identity aligned with biology, when children understood their roles without instruction manuals, when schools, offices, and even public restrooms had clarity. Now, these constants are gone. I feel the tension, the uncertainty, the quiet panic that nobody is allowed to voice. I cannot help but wonder: if we abandon these anchors entirely, what will we leave the next generation?

There is courage in noticing, in questioning, in frowning at the pace of change. There is courage in refusing to normalize what feels destabilizing. And yet, society frames this caution as backwardness. To speak up is to risk being silenced. To question is to be branded intolerant. And still, someone must. Someone must ask whether progress requires abandoning clarity entirely. Someone must demand that culture, family, and reason are not casualties in the rush to redefine everything.

The world is becoming a place where identity is treated like fashion, moral boundaries are optional, biology is a suggestion, tradition is mocked, and chaos is celebrated as bravery. Boys and girls change pronouns faster than traffic lights. Teenagers adopt identities they cannot fully understand. Adults are forced into silence. And the loudest voices insist that confusion is liberation, that questioning is violence, and that stability is oppression.

Some celebrate this as freedom. Some call it inclusivity. But for many, it feels like watching the world unspool too quickly, losing more than it gains. Something fundamental is slipping away. Something that anchored humanity, families, and communities. And if we do not pause, reflect, and define the boundaries of reason, we may wake up in a society unrecognizable, unmoored, and unprepared for the consequences of its own experiments.

This is not a condemnation of individuals. This is a plea for clarity, a call to preserve structure, a frown at a trend that moves faster than understanding, louder than reason, and deeper than most dare admit. Every human deserves dignity, but society deserves continuity. Children deserve guidance. Families deserve stability. Culture deserves protection. And anyone who cares about the future deserves to question without fear.