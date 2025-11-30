We’re committed to ensuring safety of road users – Delta govt

…Vows to collaborate with JNTSCN on transport safety

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Delta State Government has said that it was giving priority to road infrastructure and ensuring safety of road users across the State.

The State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori stated this during the Joint National Transport Safety Committee of Nigeria, JNTSCN, South South Industrial and Transport Safety Conference and Award Ceremony held in Asaba.

Represented at the event by his Senior Policy Adviser, Chief Solomon Funkekeme, the Governor said his administration was “ensuring that people are safe when they are traveling, we are ensuring that people are sure of getting to their destinations.

He said the sum of N450 billion had been earmarked for road construction in the 2026 budget estimates, emphasizing that “that tells you the priority the government has for road construction, maintenance and safety of road users.”

Reiterating the readiness of the State government to partner with JNTSCN on transport safety, he said the State government also has a policy of aligning with the federal government in maintaining federal roads.

He said: “Without good roads, safety is a mirage. Transport safety can only be guaranteed first with good roads and when there are good roads, issues of accidents becomes minimised.

“When there are good roads, people hiding in the bushes to intercept vehicle becomes minimised and that is why we have a policy of ensuring that the road is maintained regularly.”

National Chairman of JNTSCN, Mogbojuri Taiwo Oluwadalare, in his keynote address, noted that a safe transport system was not just a moral obligation but an economic imperative.

He noted that the theme of the event ‘Promoting Occupational Safety and Health in the Transport Sector: A Collective Responsibility,’ captured the central message of JNTSCN’s national mission, saying that “Safety cannot be outsourced.”

He said: “When we talk about industrial and transport safety, we are not simply referring to regulations or procedural compliance. We are speaking of the backbone of Nigeria’s economic engine. Every truck



driver, every seafarer, every engineer, every controller, and every safety officer forms part of a system that sustains commerce, movement, and national stability.

“In the South-South region—Nigeria’s hub for maritime activities, energy logistics, and inter-state mobility—the demand for safety is even more urgent. Here, the safety of transport corridors directly influences the prosperity of communities, the competitiveness of industries, and the environmental integrity of our waterways and roads”.

Oluwadalare noted that “Investing in transport safety is investing in Nigeria’s economic transformation. Consider the following realities: The transport and logistics sector contributes more than 30% to Nigeria’s GDP. Road crashes alone cost our nation over N2 trillion annually in lost productivity, medical expenses, and infrastructure repair.

“Poor safety practices in the maritime sector result in spills, cargo loss, environmental damage, and threats to local livelihoods—critical concerns for the South-South region.

He said a safer transport systems reduce losses and lead to a healthier, more productive workforce; improved reliability of supply chains; reduced insurance costs; increased investor confidence and enhanced competitiveness in global and domestic markets.

To meet the national 30% reduction target, he stressed the need to strengthen enforcement through coordinated inspections and accredited safety officers in all transport workplaces; expand health-fitness programs at all loading points and depots nationwide; improve data collection and transparency using the National OSH Portal and promote a sustainable safety culture backed by training, awareness, and incentives for excellence.”

Also speaking, Head, HSC Department, Maton Engineering Nigerian Limited, Chief Godwin Akori commended the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, South-South Zonal Office Governor Oborevwori and JNTSCN for championing safety excellence in Delta State.

Earlier in his remarks, South-South Coordinator, JNTSCN, Comrade Armstrong Okoisor said the conference aimed to promote occupational safety and health in the transport sector, a critical component of Nigeria’s economic development.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of ‘Safety Governor Of The Year’ award to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori; ‘Safety Man Of The Year’ to Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo); ‘Safety Company Of The Year’ to Maton Engineering Nigerian Limited; ‘Safely Commissioner Of The Year’ to Delta State Commissioner for Transport amongst other awardees