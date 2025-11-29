We’ll work tirelessly to tackle root causes of insecurity – Tinubu

Tinubu

By Bashir Bello

KANO — President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to work tirelessly to address the root causes of insecurity bedevilling the country.

Tinubu stated this at the passing out parade of 1,187 cadets newly commissioned as Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, at the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil in Kano State.

The President, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, told the officers that the nation entrusted its security in them and expects them to serve selflessly and be prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for the nation if the need arises.

He commended the police academy for providing world-class training and education that empowers the officers to serve with integrity, courage and compassion.

According to him, “We will work tirelessly to address the root causes of insecurity and promote economic development, social cohesion and inclusivity.

“Our administration is committed to supporting the Nigeria Police Academy, the police, and other security agencies with the resources, training, and equipment they need to excel.

“I am impressed by the progress made by the Academy since its establishment. The infrastructure and quality of training have improved significantly.

“The Nigeria Police Academy has risen to this challenge, providing world-class training and education that empowers our officers to serve with integrity, courage, and compassion.

“As we stand at the threshold of a new era, it is imperative that our police force is equipped with the skills, knowledge, and values necessary to tackle the complex challenges of our future and our time.

“To our passing off cadets, as you embark on this noble journey, remember that you are not just enforcers of the law, you are guardians of our collective security and well-being. Your role is pivotal in maintaining peace, stability, and trust in our communities.

“Your work is crucial in building a force that is not only effective in maintaining law and order, but also respectful of human rights and dignity.

“I urge you to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and service to the nation. As police officers, you are expected to uphold the highest ethical standards, treat every citizen with respect and fairness, and uphold the rule of law. A nation puts its trust in you, and we expect you to serve selflessly and be prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if the need arises,” President Tinubu said.

Earlier, the Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, AIG Patrick Atayero, urged the officers to remain committed to the values of discipline, integrity, and service that have been instilled in them during the training, saying, “Remember that you are not just officers; you are guardians of peace, protectors of the innocent, and defenders of justice. As you prepare to step out into the field of service, always remember the sacred trust that has been placed upon your shoulders.”

He reiterated his commitment to the Federal Government’s vision of a modernised and reformed Police Force, saying it will continue to work tirelessly to produce police officers who are equipped to meet the challenges of modern policing and to serve the nation with integrity and distinction.

The commandant, however, said the academy which from inception was not a degree-awarding institution, had expanded its programmes, increased its intake and improved its facilities to meet the demands of modern policing and was also poised to commence postgraduate degrees and diploma programmes.