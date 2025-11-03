Vote your conscience, Obi of Onitsha tells Anambra electorate

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, has urged the electorate to vote their conscience in the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Saturday in the state.

Achebe made this call while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Onitsha.

The traditional ruler also urged voters to exercise their civic responsibility peacefully, emphasising the importance of free, fair, and credible election.

“There is a need for the people to vote according to their conscience, shun vote buying, and apathy.

“The future of Anambra depends on the decisions made at the polls.”

“I urge political parties, candidates, and their supporters to conduct themselves with decorum and respect for the rule of law before, during, and after the election,” he said.

Achebe also urged the Federal Government to sustain efforts in alleviating the suffering of the poor and reducing hunger in the country.

He expressed concern over the rising rate of insecurity across the country and urged the government to take urgent action to curb crime and restore peace.

Achebe called for unity, perseverance, and resilience among Nigerians.

He advised residents of the state to uphold the enduring moral values of Ndigbo for the continued progress and development of the state.