Video: Jonathan airlifted to Nigeria after being trapped in Guinea-Bissau coup

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has returned to Abuja after being evacuated from Guinea-Bissau following the outbreak of a military coup in the West African country.

He arrived safely at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday.

Trapped By Guinea-Bissau Coup, Jonathan Finally Returns Home



Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has safely arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, after being evacuated from Guinea-Bissau in the wake of a military coup. He landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. Jonathan had… pic.twitter.com/ZBSi5WGlHb — ARISE NEWS (@ARISEtv) November 27, 2025

Jonathan, who was in Guinea-Bissau as head of the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission, had arrived in the country to monitor last Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections. His team was still carrying out its duties when the military announced that it had taken control of the government.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Filipe Nyusi, former president of Mozambique and head of the African Union Election Observation Mission; Issifu Kamara, head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission; and Jonathan condemned the coup, describing it as a deliberate attempt to derail Guinea-Bissau’s democratic process.

The three leaders urged residents to remain calm and restated their commitment to supporting the country “during this sensitive period,” while underscoring the need to safeguard peace, stability and the well-being of the Bissau-Guinean people.

The Federal Government of Nigeria also condemned the coup, warning that the development poses a serious threat to democracy and regional stability.