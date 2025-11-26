Uzodimma’s appointment: Tinubu has shown commitment to S/East – Arodiogbu

President Bola Tinubu

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Vice‑Chairman (South‑East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ijeomah Linus Arodiogbu, has expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing Governor Hope Uzodimma as Renewed Hope Ambassador and for a series of high‑profile appointments from the South‑East region.

Speaking on Tuesday, in Owerri, Dr. Arodiogbu highlighted the recent nominations and confirmations that have bolstered the region’s representation in key federal positions.

He described the appointments as a testament to the administration’s commitment to equitable inclusion and merit‑based governance.

Dr. Arodiogbu further praised President Tinubu for recognizing the capabilities of South‑East leaders and for entrusting them with critical roles in nation‑building. He affirmed that the appointees, under the Renewed Hope framework, are poised to drive sustainable development and reinforce the APC’s agenda across the country.

The newly appointed officials include: Ikechukwu Ugwuegede, nominated as Commissioner representing the South‑East on the Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and confirmed by the Senate on November 11, 2025, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke, appointed Chief of the Air Staff on October 24, 2025, becoming the first Air Force chief from Anambra State, Ukaire Binyerem Chigbowu, named Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service on November 3, 2025, representing Imo State in the zonal allocation, Ezemama John Chidiebere, also appointed Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service on November 3, 2025, further strengthening South‑East presence in the federal bureaucracy, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, SAN, nominated and confirmed as Minister of the Federal Republic on November 6, 2025, succeeding former Minister Uche Nnaji, and Professor Ugochukwu Bond Anyaehie, appointed substantive Vice‑Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, on November 16, 2025, and assumed office on November 18, 2025, following the President’s intervention in resolving leadership disputes at the institution.