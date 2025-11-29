Utaba expands influence beyond entertainment in the southeast

By Benjamin Njoku

Renowned entertainer Mr. Chukwuchebem Berthran Nwosu, popularly known as Chief Utaba, continues to make remarkable strides beyond entertainment as he grows into one of the Southeast’s most influential philanthropists and hospitality investors. While widely celebrated as a musician, actor, comedian, and fast rising Nollywood figure, Chief Utaba has also been building a powerful legacy off screen through consistent community impact and smart entrepreneurial investments.

Utaba’s philanthropic work spans across education, youth empowerment, welfare support, and community development. From sponsoring young talents, supporting widows, assisting families in need, to contributing to community projects in Amichi and surrounding towns, his generosity has earned him immense admiration. His belief is simple: “Success must touch lives.” This mindset has fueled his consistent outreach programs, charity visits, and interventions that continue to uplift individuals and families across Anambra State.

In addition to entertainment, Chief Utaba has made notable investments in the hospitality business, establishing himself as a forward thinking entrepreneur.

Utaba is committed to expanding these investments, with plans to introduce more facilities that blend comfort, culture, and entertainment. From starring in films alongside Zubby Michael, Eva Okolo, Leo Ewuzie, and Emeka Nwosu, to producing hit music collaborations like “Kwechiri (Maa Coo)”, and now growing a strong brand in business and charity, Chief Utaba continues to position himself as one of the most dynamic figures in the southeastern creative and economic landscape.

As his influence expands across entertainment, philanthropy, and hospitality, Chief Utaba remains dedicated to inspiring others, supporting his community, and building a legacy rooted in impact.