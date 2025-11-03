UNN mourns student lost in fatal road accident en route Davido’s concert

…Warns Against Night Travels

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA — The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has expressed deep grief over the death of a student, Nwankwo Chukwuebuka, who died in a fatal accident involving ten students on Saturday night, November 1, 2025, along the Opi–Nsukka Road.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 3, the Acting Public Relations Officer, Inya Egwu, said the students were travelling from Nsukka to Enugu to attend a concert by popular Nigerian artiste Davido when the tragic incident occurred.

Egwu noted that the injured students were immediately taken to Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka. While some have been discharged, others with more serious injuries are still receiving treatment.

The University Management extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul, and wished the injured students a quick recovery.

UNN also cautioned students against unnecessary or night-time travel and advised them to always seek permission from the Student Affairs Department before embarking on any trips outside the university campuses.

The statement reaffirmed the University’s commitment to prioritising student welfare and safety, adding that the institution will continue to support those affected by the unfortunate incident.