Ukraine capital under ‘massive’ attack – Kyiv mayor

This photograph shows a Russian drone shot down by Ukrainian air defence above Kyiv on November 14, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv was under a ‘massive’ attack early November 14 morning, the Ukrainian capital’s mayor said, with AFP journalists reporting explosions in the city. “Air defence forces are operating in Kyiv. A massive enemy attack on the capital,” Vitaly Klitschko posted on Telegram, reporting two people wounded in the eastern Dniprovsky district. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

Kyiv was under a ‘massive’ attack early Friday morning, the Ukrainian capital’s mayor said, with AFP journalists reporting explosions in the city.

“Air defence forces are operating in Kyiv. A massive enemy attack on the capital,” Vitaly Klitschko posted on Telegram, reporting two people wounded in the eastern Dniprovsky district.

AFP journalists saw tracer bullets used against drones and several anti-missile systems deployed.

A fire broke out on the roof of a five-story residential building in Solomyansky district, while several requests for medical assistance were reported in Desnyansky and Shevchenkivsky districts, Klitschko said.

Another fire broke out in a residential building in Podilsky district.

Moscow, whhich lauched a full-scale offensive on Ukraine in 2022, has escalated attacks on Kyiv in recent months, particularly targeting Ukrainian energy facilities and rail systems as well as residential areas.