UK to allow Nigerians, other foreign students switch to innovator founder visa

United Kingdom

International students in the United Kingdom — including thousands of Nigerians — will soon be able to switch directly to the Innovator Founder visa without exiting the country, following major changes announced in the UK’s immigration policy.

The new rule takes effect on November 25, 2025.

The policy marks a significant shift from previous requirements that forced students to return home before applying for the business-focused visa route.

Under the new rules, students on a valid Study visa can transition to the Innovator Founder route from within the UK, allowing them to begin setting up their businesses while their applications are being processed.

This flexibility removes a major hurdle for foreign students hoping to launch innovative ventures in the country.

The Innovator Founder visa enables international graduates to establish and run an innovative business that is different from existing products or services in the market.

To qualify, applicants must present a viable business idea endorsed by an approved Innovator Founder endorsing body and meet all other eligibility requirements.

The update comes after proposals in the UK White Paper 2025, which recommended reviewing the Innovator Founder visa to ensure that entrepreneurial talent already studying in the UK can seamlessly transition into building careers and businesses there.

With the Start-up visa now discontinued, the Innovator Founder visa becomes the primary route for foreigners looking to establish new businesses in the UK.

However, certain conditions must be met before an international student can commence business activities. A student may be self-employed under the Innovator Founder visa only if:

(a) They have applied for permission under the Innovator Founder route;

(b) Their application is supported by an endorsement from an approved endorsing body;

(c) The application was submitted while they still held valid Student visa status.

The new policy is expected to boost entrepreneurship among international students, especially Nigerians who form one of the largest foreign student communities in the UK.

Vanguard News