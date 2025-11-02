Trump’s warning should wake Tinubu up — PDP

By Luminous Jannamike

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor, has said U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent warning about Nigeria should serve as a firm wake-up call to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently address the rising insecurity, hunger, and economic hardship facing citizens.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard in Abuja on Sunday, Osadolor said many Nigerians are fast losing confidence in the Tinubu administration, noting that Trump’s comments mirror the growing frustration and despair across the country.

He said it was disturbing that it had to take a remark from a foreign leader to draw renewed attention to Nigeria’s worsening security situation. According to him, President Tinubu should not see Trump’s statement as an attack, but as an opportunity to act decisively in the interest of Nigerians.

“If it takes President Donald Trump to rattle Tinubu and his government into securing lives, I don’t care if it’s Christian lives, Muslim lives, or traditionalists’ lives. What matters is that the killings and kidnappings across Nigeria must stop,” he said.

Osadolor stressed that Nigerians are now more concerned about survival than politics. He said any action, domestic or international, that pushes the government to secure lives and restore hope should be welcomed.

“If the U.S. President can actually pull weight behind his words, I’m not saying he must listen to me. I’m saying read the assessment and look at the reports from Nigerians. Many Nigerians are praying silently for God to use Trump to answer their prayers about security,” he added.

He urged the Federal Government to prioritise both physical and food security, saying everyday life in Nigeria has become a struggle.

“President Tinubu and his hangers-on should not see what President Trump said as anything other than a call to sit up and do what they were elected to do—protect lives and secure the country. It’s a wake-up call,” he said.

Osadolor said Nigerians are desperate for peace, safety, and the dignity of a meaningful life, and urged the government to move beyond promises to real action.

The PDP NEC member lamented the rising loss of lives and frequent kidnappings nationwide, many of which never make the news.

“There’s no day an average of 10 lives are not lost to bandits, insurgents and kidnappers in this country without being reported. There’s no day less than 20 people are not kidnapped across this country and it goes unreported. Yet people tell you on their mandate they want to stand,” he lamented.

He accused President Tinubu of being disconnected from reality because some aides and allies surround him with praise rather than truth, making it difficult for him to understand the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

Despite government claims of renewed hope, Osadolor argued that citizens are instead witnessing renewed hopelessness, as hardship and insecurity worsen by the day.

He also criticised the declining integrity of some state governors, accusing them of showing blind loyalty to the President instead of focusing on good governance.

