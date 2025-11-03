Trump Threat: Adeleke seeks diplomatic solution

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to deploy American troops to Nigeria, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called for renewed diplomatic engagement between both countries to address Nigeria’s security situation.

In a statement issued on Monday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor expressed strong support for diplomatic solutions within the framework of the longstanding and productive Nigeria–U.S. partnership.

Governor Adeleke urged the U.S. government to support Nigeria in fully implementing its newly developed national security strategy, describing it as a comprehensive framework capable of confronting banditry and terrorism across the country.

He noted that the American president’s comments should serve as a wake-up call to intensify the implementation of new security measures and strengthen counter-terrorism operations in collaboration with diplomatic allies.

“We need help from the United States and others to solve the terrorism challenge,” he said.

Adeleke lamented the persistent killings in Northern Nigeria, which have claimed numerous innocent lives, and emphasized the need for high-level engagement at the presidential level to properly brief the U.S. government on ongoing security operations, successes recorded, and remaining challenges.

“We need our international partners to expand their support for Nigerian security agencies and political leadership as we confront national security threats. Peaceful interface between Abuja and Washington holds the key, rather than military intervention by the American government,” he added.

The governor also urged the political class to rally behind the Nigerian government as it navigates the diplomatic tensions, commending the Presidency for its efforts to calm the situation and address the concerns of Western allies, particularly the United States.

“This is the time to unite as a nation to support national leadership in addressing internal and external threats to protect the citizenry. We must back the President to uphold the letters and spirit of the constitution. Nigeria needs peace, not war, to deepen its democracy and safeguard its people,” Adeleke said.