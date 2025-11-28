Troops kill scores of terrorists, arrest 53, rescue 36 victims in nationwide operations — Military

By Kingsley Omonobi

Nigeria’s Armed Forces have intensified their nationwide offensive against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and oil thieves, killing scores of criminals, arresting 53 suspects and rescuing 36 kidnapped victims in major operations conducted between November 17 and 26, 2025.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this in Abuja on Friday while giving an update on successes recorded across all theatres of operation.

According to Onoja, troops also dismantled 11 illegal oil refinery sites and foiled oil theft valued at more than N173 million, while seizing N11.9 million worth of logistics materials and cash from terrorist collaborators.

NORTH EAST: Boko Haram, ISWAP Suffer Heavy Losses

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai continued to pressure Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS fighters across multiple locations in Borno and Adamawa states. Operations were conducted in Damboa, Bama, Monguno, Magumeri, Chibok, Ngala, Gwoza, Askira Uba, Abadam, Michika and Song.

Eleven terrorist collaborators and informants were arrested, while eight kidnapped commuters were rescued along the Gwoza–Limankara road. Weapons, vehicles and ammunition were recovered during the missions.

On November 19, air interdiction strikes in the Sambisa axis destroyed terrorist storage facilities and eliminated several fighters.

NORTH WEST: Arms Supplier Arrested, Camps Destroyed

Troops of Operation Fnsan Yamma recorded major breakthroughs in Zamfara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto and Niger states.

Dozens of terrorists were killed, 15 arrested, and 13 kidnapped victims rescued.

A significant success was the arrest of a terrorist logistics supplier in Bukkuyum, Zamfara State, with records showing N4 million transactions for arms procurement. Further investigations revealed the suspect had in his possession weapons and uniforms belonging to a major terrorist group.

Additionally, air strikes on Pauwa Hill in Kankara LGA of Katsina on November 20 destroyed terrorist camps and killed numerous fighters.

NORTH CENTRAL: Kidnappers, Extremists Crushed

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace responded to distress calls in Plateau and Kaduna states, killing extremists and arresting notorious gang leader Umar Idi (alias Lere) and nine others.

Ten kidnap victims were rescued.

Recovered items included weapons, motorcycles, vehicles, N2.6 million cash, and rail vandalism bribery receipts amounting to N5.3 million.

Similarly, troops under Operation Whirl Stroke neutralised armed criminals and rescued nine kidnapped victims across Kogi, Nasarawa, Taraba and Benue states. Eleven suspects were arrested, and arms and livestock were recovered.

NIGER DELTA: Oil Thieves Hit Hard

Troops of Operation Delta Safe intercepted 105,650 litres of stolen crude oil and 63,820 litres of illegally refined AGO, worth more than N173.7 million.

Thirteen suspects were arrested. Additionally, 11 illegal refining sites were discovered and destroyed.

Troops also arrested wanted cult leader Dan Okposuogu (alias World Wide) and six others in Rivers and Ondo states, rescuing three kidnapped victims.

SOUTH EAST: Camps Raided, Victims Freed

Troops of Operation Udoka sustained raids across Imo, Abia, Ebonyi and Anambra states, arresting seven suspects and rescuing five kidnapped victims. Arms, vehicles and materials for making improvised explosive devices were recovered.

An air strike on November 18 destroyed a terrorist hideout in Ezeagu LGA, Enugu State, killing several fighters and destroying their logistics infrastructure.

MILITARY CALLS FOR PUBLIC SUPPORT

Reaffirming the Armed Forces’ commitment to restoring nationwide peace, Major General Onoja urged citizens to continue providing credible information to security agencies.

He commended troops for their courage and professionalism, assuring that operational tempo will remain high in response to emerging security threats.

“The military will not relent until peace is fully restored to all troubled areas,” he said.