Troops intensify search, rescue for abducted students, dismantle bandits’ camps

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The Nigerian Army says its troops operating under Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) have intensified search-and-rescue operations for abducted schoolchildren in Niger, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

A credible source at Army Headquarters informed the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that troops have, in the last 24 hours, neutralised terrorists and destroyed their hideouts across the North Central and North West corridors.

He said that troops of 22 Brigade responded to the abduction of students from St Mary’s School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger, with ISR aircraft deployed and ground search teams tracking the terrorists’ withdrawal route.

According to him, troops have since expanded search operations to the Audu Fari axis in Borgu Local Government Area.

In Mariga Local Government Area, troops at FOB Gulbin Boka ambushed terrorists attempting to link up with their cohorts around Magaman Daji, resulting in casualties among the criminal group and the capture of four motorcycles.

“On the Kebbi front, troops intensifying efforts to rescue students abducted from GGSS Maga on Nov. 17 conducted a major operation around Gando/Sunke Forest in Kebbi and Talata Mafara LGA of Zamfara.

“The strike force destroyed three terrorist camps, forcing the criminals to abandon their hideouts. Troops also recovered a lost international passport belonging to a female resident of Bagega,” he said.

The military source reiterated the army’s commitment to sustaining the operations until all abducted students were rescued and terrorist networks crippled across the North Central and North West regions.

Vanguard News