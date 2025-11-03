Troops foil bandits’ incursion in Shanono, Kano after intense gun duel

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Mesa, in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, have successfully repelled a bandits’ incursion into local communities after a fierce gun battle.

Spokesperson of the 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, disclosed that the operation followed a tip-off received around 5 p.m. on November 1, 2025, about the movement of bandits around the Ungwan Tudu, Ungwan Tsamiya, and Goron Dutse axis of Shanono.

According to him, troops swiftly mobilized and, in collaboration with other security agencies, engaged the bandits in a heavy exchange of fire, forcing them out of the area.

He confirmed that the bandits, who arrived on motorcycles, sustained heavy casualties during the confrontation.

“Troops deployed at Tsaure came in contact with the bandits, leading to a gun duel after which the criminals were pursued. Several motorcycles and two mobile phones were recovered,” he said.

Captain Zubairu revealed that 19 bandits were neutralized during the encounter. However, two soldiers and one vigilante member lost their lives in the line of duty.

He added that further clearance operations are ongoing to safeguard vulnerable communities that have been frequently targeted by cattle rustlers.

The Nigerian Army urged residents to remain alert and report suspicious activities promptly.

The Commander of the 3 Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmed Tukur, reassured law-abiding citizens of the Army’s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security across Kano State, in collaboration with sister security agencies.