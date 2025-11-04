Troops foil bandits’ incursion, attack on Shanono LG communities in Kano State after gun duel

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Mesa, in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, led by the 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, have repelled an attempted incursion by bandits, protecting several vulnerable communities after a fierce gun battle.

Army spokesperson, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, disclosed that the operation was launched following a tip-off about bandit movements around Ungwan Tudu, Ungwan Tsamiya, and the Goron Dutse axis of Shanono LGA at about 5 p.m. on November 1, 2025.

According to him, troops of the 3 Brigade, supported by other security agencies, engaged the bandits and forced them out of Shanono after heavy gunfire. The attackers, who rode into the area on motorcycles, reportedly suffered multiple casualties.

Zubairu noted that troops deployed at Tsaure first made contact with the bandits, prompting an exchange of fire. The soldiers pursued the fleeing attackers, recovering several motorcycles and two mobile phones from the criminals.

He confirmed that 19 bandits were neutralized during the encounter. However, the operation also recorded casualties, with two soldiers and one local vigilante losing their lives.

He added that further operations are ongoing to secure vulnerable communities, especially those targeted for cattle rustling.

The Nigerian Army urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities in their areas.

Commander of the 3 Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmed Tukur, assured law-abiding citizens of the Army’s continued commitment to maintaining peace and security in Kano State, in collaboration with sister security services and other agencies.