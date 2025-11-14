Troops dismantle six illegal refinery sites, 23 crude oil cooking ovens

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Delta Safe, fighting to rid the Niger Delta of economic saboteurs and oil theft, have discovered and dismantled six illegal oil refinery sites, 23 crude oil cooking ovens, 14 dug-out pits, and 12 storage tanks.

Troops also captured and destroyed 16 boats used for smuggling stolen crude, arrested 5 oil thieves and other criminals, and seized assorted arms and ammunition.

This is just as troops have arrested 92 terrorist collaborators, logistics suppliers, gun runners, kidnappers and crude oil thieves while several terrorists were neutralised in gun fights.

Major General Olatokunbo Bello, Director of Defence Media Operations, announced this on Friday, stating that troops also foiled an oil theft worth over N15 million (Fifteen Million Eight Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy-Nine Naira, N15,893,579.00).

Noting that the breakdown comprises 12,600 litres of stolen crude oil and 3,287 litres of AGO, he said, “Between 3 – 13 November 2025, troops conducted an offensive operation in Ogbia and Southern Ijaw LGAs of Bayelsa State.

“They also conducted similar operations in Sapele, Aniocha North of Delta State. During the operations, 4 criminals were arrested.

Speaking on military operations across the country, Major Gen Bello said, “In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka conducted offensive operations between 3 – 13 November 2025 in Njaba and Ezeagu LGAs of Imo and Enugu States, as well as Obolo and Akpabuyo LGAs of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

“During the operations, one terrorist was killed in action, and seven other criminals were arrested.

“In the North East, the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai sustained operations momentum by denying Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS terrorists’ freedom of action in the North East region.

“Our ground forces, in conjunction with the Air Component and Hybrid forces, as well as local security groups, conducted aggressive operations across the theatre.

“During these operations, our troops killed several terrorists and arrested their informants and logistics suppliers.

“They also recovered some weapons and dismantled terrorists’ networks. Their efforts paved the way for the safe resettlement of displaced persons and unimpeded farming activities.

“From 3 – 12 November 2025, troops conducted both kinetic and non-kinetic operations against terrorists in Monguno, Gwoza, Bama, Ngazai, Damboa, Chibok and Biu LGAs of Borno State.

“Similar operations were conducted in Mubi South and Hong LGAs of Adamawa State.

“During the encounters, scores of the terrorists were killed in action.

“Also, 45 of their collaborators, informants, sympathisers and spies were arrested, while a kidnapped victim was rescued.

“Some quantities of arms and ammunition and vehicles were also recovered, while their camps were destroyed. Recovered weapons are in the troops’ custody.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, during firefights, killed some terrorists in action and rescued kidnapped victims.

“For instance, from 3 – 13 November 2025, troops conducted offensive operations in Tangaza, Sabon Birni, Goronyo and Isa LGAs of Sokoto State, as well as Maradun, Tsafe, Talata Mafara and Anka LGAs of Zamfara State.

“Troops also conducted operations in Borgu, Kontagora, Magama and Mariga LGAs of Niger State. Similar operations were conducted in Funtua, Danmusa and Bakori LGAs of Katsina State.

“Troops also conducted operations in Sakaba and Shanono LGAs of Kebbi and Kano States, respectively.

“During these operations, several terrorists were killed in action, 2 of them were arrested, while 13 kidnapped victims were rescued.

Weapons, vehicles, livestock and other household items were recovered from them.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Enduring Peace responded to distress calls on terrorists’ activities in some sectors.

“From 3 – 13 November 2025, troops conducted offensive operations and responded to distress calls on terrorists’ activities in Bassa, Riyom, Jos, Barkin Ladi, Jos North and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State as well as Kaura, Sanga and Zangon Kataf LGAs of Kaduna State.

“During the firefights, some extremists were killed in action, 16 of them were arrested, while 5 kidnapped victims where rescued.

Some weapons, ammunition, motorcycles and vehicles were recovered from the extremists.

“In another development, a notorious suspects identified as Ibrahim Wakili who has been on troops watch list was arrested on 9 November 2025 at Ungwan Gora in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

“Troops also recovered arms and ammunition found in his possession. The weapons are in troops custody, while the suspect is currently undergoing interrogation.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted operations between 3 -13 November 2025 in Dekina, Yagba West, Lokoja, Obajana, Ijumu, Kabba and Omala LGAs of Kogi State as well as Edu and Ifelodun LGAs of Kwara State.

“They also conducted operations in Ukum, Gwer West and Guma LGAs of Benue State as well as Doma, Karu, Wamba and Keana LGAs of Nasarawa State.

“Similar operations were conducted in Takum and Wukari LGAs of Taraba State.

“During the operations, troops killed some criminals in action, arrested 10 suspected other, while 48 kidnapped victims were rescued.

Some arms and ammunition, vehicles and livestock were also recovered from them.

“Relatedly, between 4 – 5 November 2025, troops conducted offensive operations in Wamba and Doma LGAs of Nasarawa State and arrested 2 gunrunners and 2 extremists’ collaborators.

“During the operations, some arms and ammunition were recovered from them.



Bello added, “Overall, troops recovered large quantities of various arms, such as automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and improvised explosive devices making materials.

“Also, some cache of live cartridges and assorted ammunition were discovered.”

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