Trade fair: Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to enabling environment for MSMEs

By Jeffery Akpabor

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the business climate in the state, especially for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs.

The governor, made the pledge, yesterday, at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair, held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

The governor, who was represented at the ceremony by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said his administration has prioritised infrastructure development and the formulation of business-friendly policies to support enterprise growth.

Sanwo-Olu, highlighted major projects such as: the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Blue and Red rail lines, and ongoing road expansions as key drivers of investment and economic competitiveness.

“The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value,’ is more than a slogan, it captures what Lagos must continue to do. “Connecting businesses means building networks, infrastructure, and partnerships that allow enterprises to collaborate.

“Creating value means generating jobs, fostering innovation, enriching lives, and deepening our state’s prosperity,”the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu, noted that Lagos’ partnership with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has helped bridge the gap between policy formulation and private-sector needs.

According to him, “Lagos’ economy has grown significantly in the last five years, with its GDP rising by nearly 50 per cent now surpassing the economies of more than 40 African countries.”

Sanwo-Olu said the government will continue to streamline regulatory processes through digital one-stop platforms for business registration and approvals.

He also pledged further investment in critical infrastructure including roads, rail, logistics, and power while, intensifying support for MSMEs, which he described as the backbone of the state’s economy.

Sanwo-Olu , therefore, urged stakeholders to collaborate in building value within Lagos while also exploring opportunities across Africa and globally.

Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folasade Bada Ambrose, said this year’s theme reflects Lagos’ role as Nigeria’s commercial hub.

She noted that the 2025 edition featured the largest Lagos State Pavilion ever mounted, hosting more than 100 MSMEs.

“These outcomes show that when MSMEs receive the right support and visibility, they can compete globally,” she said,.

LCCI President, Gabriel Idahosa, applauded the Lagos State government for its support and for delivering a world-class pavilion at the fair.

“We are fortunate in Lagos to have a government that understands business.

“Working with them is like working with a business partner. They make things easier for us, and we appreciate that,” he said.