If you want to buy or sell USDT, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in Nigeria today, think about three things first:

How you move money:

Direct deposits/withdrawals in naira (card, bank transfer, sometimes popular wallets).

P2P with verified merchants (escrow; you pay/receive naira and the crypto moves in-app).

What you trade (beyond just BTC/USDT): stocks exposure, futures, spot, earn (savings). Support & reliability: fast help when something goes wrong, plus clear proof of asset safety.

1. Bitget: Largest Universal Exchange: Access Stocks, Futures, Spot, Earn, with Direct Naira Deposits or P2P (Your Choice)

Why Nigerians put it first: Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) vision means one app for almost everything—stocks-linked markets [Think of google, Microsoft, Tesla and popular shares], crypto futures, spot trading with 700+ pairs, and Earn (Savings) plus two ways to move money:

Direct deposits/withdrawals in naira (where available), or

P2P with verified merchants (escrow) if you prefer to compare offers or specific payment methods (bank transfer, Opay, PalmPay, Moniepoint, etc.).

What you get on Bitget (Key reasons why VIP traders and high volume institutions use Bitget)

Stocks (inside the exchange)

Access stocks-linked markets so you can keep your crypto and “stocks” trading in one app, including global names Nigerians follow like Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN).

Useful if you want to diversify without opening another app.

Futures

Deep liquidity, risk controls (margin settings, TP/SL), and copy trading for futures if you want to mirror experienced traders.

Clear fee display and easy PnL tracking help you avoid guesswork.

Spot (700+ trading pairs)

Huge coin list for buyers who don’t want to be told “not listed here.”

Tight spreads during peak hours and fast order matching.

Earn (Savings)

Flexible Savings: redeem anytime and still earn.

Locked Savings: commit for short terms (e.g., days to weeks) for higher rates.

Auto-Subscribe to compound. Rates change, always check in-app.

Moving money: two ways (your pick)

Direct naira deposits/withdrawals (where available) for a bank-like feel.

P2P with verified merchants when you want to choose, compare prices, limits, payment methods, and pick the exact merchant you prefer.

Extra reasons Nigerians rate Bitget

Proof of Reserves & a publicly tracked Protection Fund add confidence.

Copy Trading (spot & futures) with transparent leaderboards and filters.

VIP edge: High-volume users get a direct VIP Relationship Manager (RM)—priority support, tailored limits, and faster escalations when you need it most.

Bottom line: If you want one app to buy USDT with naira, sell USDT to naira, keep trading stocks/futures/spot, and park idle funds in Earn (Savings), Bitget’s UEX covers it without app-hopping.

2. Binance: Global Giant, But Naira Deposit and withdrawals are not supported

Pros

Massive liquidity, many features, and global brand recognition.

Cons

No naira P2P since 2024. You’ll likely need a second platform like Bitget to cash in/out with naira. Punch

For Nigerians who rely on P2P or direct naira rails, that’s a big trade-off.

Best if: You already hold assets there and don’t mind using another app for naira movements.

3. Bybit: Popular Derivatives; P2P Exists

Pros

Competitive derivatives platform; P2P pages for naira exist so you can sell USDT/BTC to naira.

Cons

During busy times, some ads can be hard to fill or priced away from mid-market (normal across P2P).

Always compare live quotes, limits, and seller ratings before big orders.

Questionable support network as reported by users on X

Best if: You’re active on derivatives and disciplined about checking real-time P2P depth.

4. OKX: Went Offline for Nigeria in 2024; Back Again, But Reliability Is a Question

What Nigerians remember: In 2024, OKX pulled back services for Nigeria, telling users to close positions/withdraw. It later re-appeared, but access and P2P depth have not been consistently predictable for everyone. Techpoint Africa

What to do today: If you want to try OKX, test your access first, check if you can see naira merchants, and run a small P2P trade before relying on it for major cash-outs.

Best if: You’re an advanced user who doesn’t mind double-checking reliability each time.

5. Busha: Local & Regulated; Fewer Pairs, Possible Slippage

Pros

Nigeria-based and regulated; straightforward naira on/off-ramp.

Clean, beginner-friendly app.

Cons

Fewer trading pairs than global venues; spreads may widen on thin markets.

Power users usually add a global exchange for broader coin access.

Best if: You want a simple, local route for naira and don’t need hundreds of pairs.

Also Noted

Paxful: The P2P marketplace shut down in 2023, then came back under a different setup. Because of that stop-start history and limited product scope, most Nigerian traders now prefer exchanges with broader tools and steadier uptime like Bitget.

Which Should You Pick?

Want one app that does it all? Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) gives you stocks, futures, spot (700+ pairs), and Earn (Savings), plus direct naira deposits or P2P with merchant choice—and VIP RM support when your volume grows.

Already on Binance? Keep it but you’ll still want another app i.e Bitget for naira cash-in/cash-out.

Bybit/OKX fans? Good tools, but verify live naira P2P depth and access before large moves.

Prefer a local feel? Busha is simple for naira, but you may outgrow the coin list.

Conclusion

For everyday Nigerians who want it simple and powerful: Bitget brings stocks, futures, spot, and Earn (Savings) under one roof—Universal Exchange (UEX)—and lets you choose direct naira deposits/withdrawals or P2P with verified merchants. Add 700+ trading pairs, copy trading, Proof of Reserves + Protection Fund, and a direct VIP Relationship Manager for high-volume traders, and you’ve got a platform that scales with you.