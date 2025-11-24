Top 10 countries with the highest salaries in 2025

Are you considering a major life change: moving to a new country for work, adventure, or a better lifestyle? Whether it’s lower living costs, exciting travel opportunities, greater personal freedom, or a different culture that draws you, understanding potential salaries in different countries is crucial.

The global job market continues to expand, with remote work creating opportunities worldwide. If relocating is an option for you, knowing the average salary in your destination country is essential, as salaries, taxes, and cost of living vary significantly.

Below is a guide to countries offering some of the highest average salaries in 2025, per report from Nomad Capitalist.

United States – Average Annual Income: $76,770

Despite high taxes and long working hours, the U.S. remains a career destination for many. Top-paying roles include software developer, nurse practitioner, information security analyst, and financial manager. The average monthly salary is $6,398.

Luxembourg – Average Annual Income: $89,200

Luxembourg may be small, but it offers impressive salaries. Skilled workers earn around $3,250 per month, while unskilled workers make $2,700. High-paying sectors include banking, finance, and steel, with top roles earning $7,433 monthly.

Iceland – Average Annual Income: $68,660

With a population under 400,000, Iceland provides excellent salaries across tourism, fisheries, renewable energy, agriculture, and manufacturing. Average monthly income is $5,722, though the cost of living is high.

Switzerland – Average Annual Income: $95,490

Switzerland boasts some of the world’s highest salaries, particularly in finance, banking, and construction. Major companies like Nestlé, Zurich Insurance, and Siemens are headquartered here. Average monthly income reaches $7,958, making it an attractive destination for high-net-worth individuals seeking tax-efficient living.

Denmark – Average Annual Income: $73,520

Denmark has low income inequality and a highly satisfied workforce. High-demand sectors include science, agriculture, technology, tourism, and transport. Average monthly salary is $6,127, though tax rates are among the highest globally.

Netherlands – Average Annual Income: $60,230

Employees typically work 35 hours per week. High English proficiency and entrepreneurial opportunities make it attractive for expats. Average monthly salary is $5,019.

Belgium – Average Annual Income: $53,890

Brussels, the capital, offers the highest salaries in Belgium and hosts major EU institutions. Average monthly income is $4,491.

Norway – Average Annual Income: $94,540

Norway ranks eighth globally for per capita disposable income, with highly educated citizens. Average monthly income is $7,878, and higher education is nearly free.

Austria – Average Annual Income: $55,720

A strong focus on academic and professional qualifications drives salary growth. Average monthly income is $4,643, though Austria has some of the highest tax rates globally.

Australia – Average Annual Income: $60,840

Australians work an average of 35 hours per week. High-demand roles include machine learning engineers, sustainability managers, cybersecurity analysts, and miners, with average monthly salaries around $5,070.

Vanguard News