Tinubu’s security emergency declaration: Lagos APC describes move as courageous, strategic

President Bola Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, calling it a decisive and strategic step toward strengthening peace and stability across the country.

Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, gave the commendation in a statement on Thursday while reacting to the President’s announcement and the approval of an additional 20,000 police recruits.

The latest approval brings the total number of new security personnel under the current administration to 50,000, following the earlier recruitment of 30,000 officers.

The party noted that the move reinforces President Tinubu’s commitment to comprehensive security reforms and welcomed his call on the National Assembly to review relevant laws that may enable states to establish state police where necessary.

According to the statement, the President’s action represents a shift toward strengthening decentralised policing frameworks and improving security responses nationwide.

The party added that the recruitment drive signals a renewed national security posture, emphasising an increased operational capacity and proactive measures aimed at addressing emerging security threats.

It also stated that the administration’s efforts include improved intelligence coordination and broader reforms designed to enhance law enforcement capabilities across all levels.

The Lagos APC said it views the current direction as reflective of strategic leadership focused on long-term security improvement. It expressed confidence that these measures will contribute to creating safer communities and enhancing public trust in security institutions.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the party’s support for President Tinubu as his administration implements policies aimed at securing lives and property in every part of the country.