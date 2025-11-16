Tinubu’s reforms driving Nigeria’s development – Speaker Abbas

House of Reps Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas

…Seeks traditional rulers’ support for national unity and progress

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has said that the reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since taking office are yielding positive results for Nigeria’s development.

Speaking at the presentation of utility vehicles to traditional rulers in southern Nigeria on Sunday, Speaker Abbas described the reforms as “tough but necessary,” requiring patience and sacrifice. He highlighted improvements including the gradual stabilization of exchange rates, enhanced fiscal discipline, growth in agriculture, increased state revenues, and a return of investor confidence, emphasizing that “these improvements show that the path we are on is the right one.”

The presentation, facilitated through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), marks the second time Speaker Abbas has extended such support to southern traditional institutions, with the first distribution occurring in May. Previous beneficiaries across the country included first- and second-class traditional rulers from Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Edo, Delta, Ebonyi, Imo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger, Taraba, Nasarawa, and the FCT.

Among the recipients on Sunday were His Royal Majesty, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu; the Onikate of Ikate; the Paramount Ruler of Okobo Land in Akwa Ibom; Igwe Fidelis Ogbu of Enugu; Igwe Dr. Robert C. of Anambra; and His Imperial Majesty, Oba Arole-Agbala of Ondo.

Speaker Abbas emphasized that the interventions were not mere gestures of convenience, but a recognition of traditional leaders’ roles in peacebuilding, conflict mediation, religious harmony, cultural preservation, and community development. “We remain convinced that the cultural and traditional pillars of Nigeria must be supported, respected, and empowered, because a stable nation begins with strong, trusted grassroots institutions,” he said.

He noted that the vehicles are tools to enhance the mobility and effectiveness of traditional rulers, enabling them to respond to emergencies, support development initiatives, liaise with government agencies, and maintain local stability.

In Nigeria’s diverse federation, the Speaker stressed that credible traditional institutions are essential for national cohesion. Supporting them complements investments in schools, hospitals, and infrastructure by ensuring communities are organized, stable, and receptive to development. He added that this initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes strong institutions and community-rooted leadership.

Speaker Abbas also highlighted the National Assembly’s efforts to pursue a constitutional amendment to define and protect the role of traditional rulers. He commended President Tinubu for consulting royal fathers nationwide, involving them in key discussions on security and development, and recognizing their stabilizing influence in times of tension.

“The reforms underway must be completed, consolidated, and carried forward beyond 2027,” the Speaker said. “I call on our revered traditional rulers to lend their voices, influence, and moral authority to ensuring continuity, so the work we have started is not abandoned midway.”

He assured that the House of Representatives will remain steadfast partners, championing constitutional safeguards to protect and elevate the traditional institution.