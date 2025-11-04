Tinubu’s efforts to make Nigeria stand firm behind Trump’s war threat — Afenifere

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has stated that the recent threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to invade Nigeria under the guise of fighting terrorists is a strategic decoy aimed at expressing his displeasure with President Bola Tinubu’s positions on certain global issues.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, Afenifere described Trump’s claim that the Federal Government is complicit in the killing of Christians by bandits as baseless and an attempt to “give a dog a bad name in order to kill it.”

The group argued that the threat was driven primarily by economic interests rather than genuine concern for human rights.

Ajayi said: “By sounding so harsh, Mr. Trump hopes to pressure President Tinubu into negotiations that would give the U.S. greater access to Nigeria’s economy and possibly push Nigeria into buying more American goods, particularly weapons. Nigeria’s increasing engagement with China is clearly unsettling for the U.S.”

He further suggested that certain political interests in America are uncomfortable with some foreign policy positions taken by the Tinubu administration.

“For instance, Vice President Kashim Shettima openly affirmed Nigeria’s support for a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict at the last UN General Assembly. It is well-known that this position did not sit well with the United States,” he added.

Banditry Not Religious — Afenifere

Afenifere maintained that claims of a government-backed genocide against Christians are inaccurate.

“Not that people are not being killed,” Ajayi admitted, “but bandits and terrorists do not discriminate. Their primary target is the economy. Those sponsoring them are after mineral resources. Once communities are displaced, the sponsors move in to exploit these resources.”

He noted that the government is actively addressing insecurity, pointing to the recent changes in service chiefs as part of measures to strengthen national security.

Caution Against Escalation

The group warned Nigerians not to worsen the situation through reckless statements that could justify foreign aggression.

Ajayi said: “When you deride your country, the damage is not easily undone. We must be careful about what we say or write. Nigeria indeed needs help to address its security challenges, but threatening it with war is not a solution.”

He noted that America’s involvement in other countries has often led to long-term instability:

“None of the nations where America has intervened militarily has known peace. When we cry out, we must keep our eyes open to see what lies ahead.”