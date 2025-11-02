Tinubu to meet Trump over alleged Christian Genocide in Nigeria – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu will meet with his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, in the coming days to discuss allegations of a Christian genocide in Nigeria, the Presidency has said.

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, confirmed the planned meeting on Friday, noting that both leaders share a commitment to combating insurgency and terrorism.

“Both President Bola Tinubu and President Donald Trump have shared interest in the fight against insurgency and all forms of terrorism against humanity,” Bwala said in a statement.

He added that the meeting could take place either at the State House in Abuja or at the White House in Washington, depending on scheduling and diplomatic arrangements.

The announcement follows Trump’s recent remarks accusing the Nigerian government of ignoring attacks on Christians — a claim that has drawn widespread reactions at home and abroad. The former U.S. president also warned that Washington could suspend aid or take military action if the Nigerian government fails to address the alleged persecution.

Bwala defended the government’s record, highlighting the Tinubu administration’s efforts in tackling insecurity across the country. He also acknowledged Trump’s past support for Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

“President Trump has assisted Nigeria a lot by authorising the sale of arms to Nigeria, and President Tinubu has adequately utilised the opportunity in the fight against terrorism, for which we have massive results to show,” he said.

On the controversy surrounding whether extremist groups in Nigeria target only Christians or attack people of all faiths, Bwala said any “differences in perspective” between both leaders would be clarified during the talks.

“As for the differences as to whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or in fact all faiths and no faiths, the differences, if they exist, would be discussed and resolved by the two leaders when they meet in the coming days,” he added.

Trump’s renewed attention to Nigeria follows weeks of pressure from U.S. lawmakers, including Riley Moore, who accused the Nigerian government of tolerating “systematic persecution and slaughter of Christians” and urged Washington to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

Vanguard News