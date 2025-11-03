Tinubu appoints five new permanent secretaries

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries to fill existing vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), made the announcement in a statement issued by Mrs Eno Olotu, Director, Information and Public Relations, on Monday in Abuja.

According to her, the new appointees are Ibrahim Ozi – Federal Capital Territory; Ezemama Chidiebere – Imo State; Garba Usman – North Central Geo-Political Zone; and Mohammed Ishiyaku – North East Geo-Political Zone.

Also in the list is Ukaire Chigbowu – South East Geo-Political Zone.

Walson-Jack said the appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process in line with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy and excellence in the Civil Service.

She charged the new Permanent Secretaries to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which would further strengthen service delivery and support the government’s development agenda.

Walson-Jack commended President Tinubu for his commitment to transparency, meritocracy and professionalism in the Civil Service.

She added that the appointments reflect the administration’s dedication to fostering a competent and results-orientated public service that meets the needs of Nigerians. (NAN)