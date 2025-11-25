Timi Kakandar’s creative blend of past and present

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

The solo exhibition, “Dialogues from the Past and Present” by Timi Kakandar, which closed yesterday, Sunday, after a four-day run, offers a captivating and emotionally charged exploration of cultural memory and contemporary identity.

Opening on Thursday, 20 November 2025 at Ashanti Gallery, Gwarimpa Abuja, the exhibition invited viewers into an immersive experience blending ancestral echoes with modern introspection through richly layered and symbolically potent artworks. “At its heart,” says the exhibition statement, “this exhibition is an invitation to reflect on what we inherit, what we carry, and what we choose to transform. It celebrates the power of art to heal, to honor, and to imagine futures rooted in truth and beauty.”

Timi Kakandar’s visual language stands out in this collection with his intense use of bright, raw colours and gestural brushwork that breathes life and depth into each piece. Notably, his work, “Rising Hope”, exemplifies this approach, blending realism and abstraction to reflect resilience and transformation. The figure, painted with vivid tones and cultural symbolism, serves as a powerful metaphor for the dialogue between past struggles and present aspirations, a theme that resonates throughout the exhibition. Through symbolic detailing like ceremonial markings and floral motifs, Kakandar’s paintings convey narratives of endurance, self-love, and cultural continuity.

The exhibition was thoughtfully curated by Christine Gerlach, who describes it as a “visual symphony” that invites reflection on heritage and the power of art to heal and imagine new futures.

“Each artwork in this collection,” the Curator wrote, “offers a unique voice, one that speaks to the complexities of identity, the richness of African heritage, and the transformative power of love and memory.”

The inclusion of guided tours, artist talks, and closing reflections during the event facilitated deeper engagement with the themes and artworks, enhancing the visitor experience. Each piece served as a portal to a rich conversation between time, culture, and emotion, inviting audiences to consider their own roles in the ongoing dialogue of history and identity.

“Dialogues from the Past and Present” positions Timi Kakandar as a significant contemporary voice in African art, one that honours tradition while dynamically grappling with contemporary realities. His international recognition and participation in prestigious exhibitions worldwide underscore the global relevance of his work. This show, though brief, left a lasting impression by challenging viewers to revisit what is inherited and what can be transformed through the potent medium of visual storytelling.

As the curtains fall on this exhibition, it stands as a testament to the evocative power of art in bridging generations and illuminating paths forward, firmly rooted in beauty, resilience, and truth, which is a remarkable achievement for any national artistic forum.

According to the Curator, “the exhibition is not just a presentation of visual art; it is a space for reflection, connection, and dialogue.” The title itself encapsulates what Kakandar’s works so vividly accomplish: a meaningful dialogue between the echoes of the past and the voice of the present.

Other works shown at the exhibition were Rising Hope 2, Bouquet of Love, Bouquet of Love 2, Silent Conversation, Contagious Joy, Ancestral Connection, The Giver, Queen, Exhale, Intertwined, Mirror on the Wall, Custodian of Culture, Ibeji Memories, Flowers, and lowers 2.