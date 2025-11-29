Three farmers, commuter killed as Benue records fresh herdsmen attacks

picture used as illustration

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three farmers have been gruesomely murdered in a fresh armed herdsmen attack on Gilim Ashi village, a settlement along the Naka–Agagbe road in Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State. The attack has triggered heightened tension and fear in the community and nearby Naka, the headquarters of the LGA.

A source confirmed that the victims were Ioryer Kwaghkaha, Ayila Atsar, and one yet-to-be-identified individual. They were reportedly shot and brutally attacked Thursday afternoon while working on their farms.

“The village is a settlement along the Naka–Agagbe road, behind Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Naka town,” the source said, adding that the bodies of the deceased were evacuated and deposited at the Naka morgue.

The killings occurred barely 24 hours after armed attackers ambushed and killed a commuter along the Naka–Makurdi road near Kula village.

“Although troops of the Nigerian Army repelled that earlier attack, the assailants returned on Thursday, this time targeting farmers in the area. The renewed attack has heightened fear across communities already battling persistent insecurity,” the source added.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, were unsuccessful.