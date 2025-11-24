Technical education board mulls decentralised AI, machine learning for polytechnics

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has announced plans to host an international conference and seminar to introduce a new decentralised machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) system for Nigerian polytechnics.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the Head of Media and Publicity of the board, Hajia Fatimah Abubakar.

Abubakar quoted the Executive Secretary of NBTE, Prof. Idris Bugaje, saying the initiative would democratise access to AI education and close connectivity gaps across tertiary technical institutions.

Bugaje said the event would take place in Abuja between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27, 2025.

He stressed that students should not be deprived of the opportunity to learn emerging technologies due to unreliable internet services or high data costs.

“During the conference, NBTE will unveil 46 custom-built machine learning and AI models created through a collaboration involving lecturers from Kombolcha Polytechnic in Ethiopia, Nigerian institutions, and MOC-LLC in the United States.

“The models will be shared as Linux-based ISO files that institutions can easily install for applied research, classroom teaching, and hands-on simulations,” he said.

To address long-standing challenges related to poor or expensive internet services in many polytechnics, Bugaje explained that the system would provide campus-wide access to all the required tools.

This, he said, would include simulators and research libraries, without depending on the external internet.

“Institutions will run the platform on Linux using Apache2, enabling the AI models and learning materials to be streamed across laboratories, classrooms, and research units,” he said.

The executive secretary emphasised that the initiative was part of its broader plan to strengthen national capacity in applied engineering, AI, data-driven innovation, and industrial technology.

According to him, by providing decentralised AI laboratories, the Board aims to position polytechnics as vital contributors to sectors such as agriculture, security, engineering, manufacturing, and industrial development.

“As part of the conference activities, NBTE will sign an implementation agreement with MOC-LLC USA to establish an intranet-based AI and Machine Learning Research Library Hub at the NBTE Office in Abuja.

“The hub, which will be built and funded by MOC-LLC, will host all post-conference models, system updates, and resources.

“Polytechnic lecturers and ICT units will be able to download and deploy these tools in their institutions using open-source technologies such as Linux, Apache2, and MySQL,” he added.

Bugaje further announced that all participating polytechnics would receive the ISO images for installation on their internal networks.

This, he said, would ensure that institutions across the country, regardless of their level of internet connectivity, could access and use uniform high-quality AI tools.

He urged polytechnic rectors to take full advantage of the opportunity by working closely with their lecturers to install and operationalise the AI and machine learning laboratories.

He noted that the system would elevate teaching standards, expand applied research capabilities, and strengthen Nigeria’s technical workforce.

He added that the platform also promotes interdisciplinary learning by equipping students with skills in machine learning, AI, applied statistics, and advanced linear algebra. (NAN)(