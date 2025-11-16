Taraba State Governor, Kefas, to join APC on Wednesday

Kefas

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has announced that he will join the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, November 19.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday, the governor confirmed his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party.

Governor Kefas said the defection “has to do with the destiny of Taraba people” and indicated that he expects many visitors to the official ceremony.

“There is going to be a major shift and alignment on November 19,” he said. “I will officially transition from PDP to APC. It is a movement that has to do with the destiny of Taraba people.”

Kefas becomes the latest governor to defect from the PDP to the APC in 2025. Other governors who have made similar moves this year include Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Elected in 2023, Kefas won the governorship with 257,926 votes, defeating Muhammad Yahaya of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC. Notably, since 1999, all governors in Taraba State have been members of the PDP.