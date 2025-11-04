Suzuki by CFAO Mobility hosts grand open day, unveils new Dzire, Jimny Tour Drive

By Theodore Opara

Suzuki by CFAO Mobility has hosted a three-day celebration to showcase its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer engagement.

The three-day event began on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with a Grand Open Day at the Suzuki showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos, giving the public and customers the opportunity to discover the brand and explore its model range through test drives, financing consultations, and interactive sessions.

Friday marked the official launch of the all-new Suzuki Dzire Sedan, a fuel-efficient compact sedan generating excitement among Nigerian car enthusiasts. The event also flagged off the Suzuki Jimny Tour Drive across major Lagos routes, showcasing the iconic off-roader’s capability on diverse Nigerian terrains.

The three-day event brought together industry leaders, customers, media representatives, and influencers, reinforcing CFAO Mobility’s vision to deliver reliable mobility solutions backed by strong aftersales support.

The new Suzuki Dzire is an outstanding compact sedan designed for elegance, efficiency, and everyday convenience. Known for its sleek design, advanced fuel efficiency, and affordability, the Dzire represents Suzuki’s drive to make modern mobility accessible to more Nigerians.

According to Mrs Aissatou Diouf, General Manager of Suzuki by CFAO Mobility, “The new Dzire reflects Suzuki’s philosophy of creating cars that combine style, performance, and fuel economy tailored to meet the realities of Nigerian roads and consumers.”

The Suzuki Jimny Tour Drive offered a unique test-drive adventure showcasing the ruggedness and off-road capability of the iconic Suzuki Jimny. The tour through designed routes within Lagos demonstrated the vehicle’s unmatched performance across diverse Nigerian terrains—from urban roads to countryside tracks underscoring Suzuki’s reliability in all driving conditions.

“The Jimny represents freedom and adventure,” said Hakeem Sanusi, Marketing Manager of Suzuki by CFAO Mobility Nigeria.

Through this tour, we are giving Nigerians the chance to experience what it means to drive a vehicle built for both fun and functionality.

CFAO Mobility continues to play a pivotal role in deepening the penetration of affordable and durable vehicles in Nigeria. Through Suzuki, the company is building an ecosystem that promotes vehicle maintenance, aftersales support, and skilled technical training—critical elements for sustaining mobility and road safety in the country.

Suzuki by CFAO Mobility is one of the leading automotive brands in Nigeria, offering a range of vehicles renowned for their quality, fuel efficiency, and durability.

Through strategic innovation and customer-centered service, Suzuki by CFAO continues to make modern mobility accessible to Nigerian drivers and families.