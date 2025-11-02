Suspected IPOB sponsor died of Illness, not torture – Police

The Imo Police Command has denied the social media report that operatives of its Anti-kidnapping Unit (Tiger Base) tortured a terror suspect, Magnus Ejiogu, to death.

The command described the report as “false, unfounded, and deliberately aimed at maligning the image of the Nigeria Police Force”.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Okoye stated that the deceased, popularly called Emu, aged 49, from Obudi Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area (LGA), was identified as a major sponsor and financier of the proscribed IPOB/ESN.

He added that the deceased was responsible for multiple deadly attacks, including the assassination of the traditional ruler of Abudi Agwa in Oguta LGA, Eze Ignatius Asor, in 2022.

He was also linked to the attack on Agwa Police Station in 2022, which resulted in the killing of five police officers, including a pregnant policewoman.

“Investigation into Ejiogu’s case had been concluded, and the report was duly approved for prosecution on Monday, October 20, 2025.

“The command confirmed that his arraignment was delayed only because of the ongoing warning strike by members of the judiciary,” he stated.

Okoye, who detailed the events leading to the suspect’s death, stated: “On 23rd October, 2025, while awaiting arraignment, the suspect suddenly took ill.

“He was immediately rushed to the Police Clinic, Amakohia, Owerri, before being referred to the Federal University Teaching Hospital (FUTH), Owerri, for medical attention.

“In spite of the best efforts of the medical team, a qualified medical practitioner later confirmed the suspect dead.

“His body has been deposited in the hospital mortuary for a full autopsy to determine the definitive medical cause of his death.”

According to Okoye, the command firmly maintains its position that at no point was the suspect subjected to torture, maltreatment, or denied access to his family or legal representative.

“All necessary actions taken during his custody were strictly consistent with professional policing ethics and due process,” Okoye added.

He stated that for transparency, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma, had already directed the Homicide Section of the state Criminal Investigation Department to establish the precise medical cause of his death.

“The command strongly condemns sensational and unverified reports that seek to undermine public confidence in law enforcement.

“The command remains resolutely committed to justice, professionalism, and accountability in the discharge of its constitutional duties,” Okoye added.

