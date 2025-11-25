Suspected cultists kill soldier in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – A soldier, identified only as David, was reportedly killed by suspected cultists at Ohanku Road in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of Abia State.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased, a Lance Corporal serving in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had visited his parents in Aba after being granted leave following a successful appendicitis operation.

Sources said the assailants, reportedly dressed in black, trailed him to his family home and killed him in the presence of his mother.

Army sources from the 14 Brigade, Ohafia, confirmed that David was not serving under the brigade but alleged that he was killed by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

A resident of Ohanku Road, who gave his name simply as Chigozie, said David was not a cultist but often protected friends involved in such activities. He recounted the traumatic scene:

“We saw him in the field playing football before the incident. He was not in uniform when the attackers came. His mother begged them to spare him, but they refused, telling her he was their target. She watched as they killed him. It was very traumatic, and I don’t think she will recover soon,” he said.

Chigozie added that soldiers have commenced arrests in the area as investigations continue.