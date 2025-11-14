Strike: Parliamentary workers shut Bauchi Assembly

Legislative businesses have been paralysed at the Bauchi State House of Assembly following a nationwide strike by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

The workers down tools to demand financial autonomy for the states’ legislature.

Mr Adamu Yusuf, Chairman of the association in the state, said this on Friday in Bauchi.

He said that their members joined the strike in compliance with the directives of the national leadership of the aassociation.

He said the action aims to compel the Federal Government to implement the Financial Autonomy Act, a critical step towards strengthening parliamentary independence and deepening democratic governance..

“PASAN has embarked on various strikes in the past to push for the enforcement of the law, but the federal government is yet to fully implement it,” he said.

According to Yusuf, the industrial action is a collective stand by the state chapters of the association, to intensify pressure for the long-awaited reform.

He said the workers embarked on the strike as a last resort after exhausting avenues for dialogue and negotiations with the relevant government agencies. .

Yusuf, however, commended Gov. Bala Mohammed, for his commitment toward ensuring financial autonomy to the state legislature.

“This is commendable step that aligns with the broader national demand for legislative independence,” he said (NAN)