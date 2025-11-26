Southern govs, monarchs restate call for State Police

…To create Zonal Security Fund

…Insecurity threatens Nigeria’s stability—Speakers’ Conference

By James Ogunnaike & Adeola Badru

ABEOKUTA — THE Southern Governors’ Forum and the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council, yesterday, reiterated their long-standing demand for State Police, noting that community-based and regional outfits have proven the need for decentralised policing.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to national unity, enhanced regional cooperation, and the strengthening of an inclusive and secure federation.

In a communiqué after their meeting at the Iperu residence of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, they pledged to intensify efforts to protect lives and property across the Southern states.

The meeting, which brought together governors from the South-West, South-East and South-South alongside leading traditional rulers, focused on security, governance, development cooperation and institutional partnerships.

Governors present included Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State), Alex Otti (Abia), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Francis Nwifiru (Ebonyi), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Charles Soludo (Anambra), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo State). Also present were the deputy governors of Osun, Oyo. Cross River and Edo states, Kola Adewusi, Bayo Lawal, Peter Odey, and Dennis Idahosa represented their governors.

Traditional rulers who were present included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Obi of Obinugwu, Eze C. I. Ilomuanya; and the Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagborekuzi.

The meeting underscored the crucial role of traditional institutions in national stability, especially in intelligence gathering and grassroots security.

The forum urged states to formally integrate traditional rulers into their security councils, citing their proximity to local communities and their capacity to provide early-warning intelligence.

Security chiefs from the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS and NSCDC also attended the meeting and briefed the forum on security challenges, including manpower shortages, equipment needs and improved intelligence coordination.

To strengthen regional response, the forum approved the creation of a Zonal Security Fund, to be financed by member states for joint operations and capacity building.

The communiqué reads: “The Forum “endorsed a monthly zonal security coordination meeting for state security advisers and adopted a unified intelligence-sharing framework using modern communication and surveillance technologies. States are to jointly invest in equipment that ensures seamless interstate communication.

“Reiterating its long-standing demand for State Police, the forum noted that community-based and regional outfits have proven the need for decentralised policing.

“It also pledged increased support for local security groups, hunter associations and community surveillance units through improved logistics and equipment.

“In addition, member states were encouraged to work with the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, to develop a unified resident identification system and to collaborate with traditional rulers on regulating land allocation to prevent practices that could heighten security risks.

“The forum also resolved to clamp down on illegal mining, citing its ecological dangers through joint efforts with environmental agencies and traditional councils.

“States were further urged to strengthen traditional councils through operational and financial support to enhance their roles in governance and peacebuilding.

“The forum condemned attempts to sow division within the region, stressing that Southern Nigeria remains united and committed to peaceful coexistence across religious and cultural lines. It pledged to continue speaking with one voice while collaborating with the Federal Government to promote peace and development.”

Insecurity threatens Nigeria’s stability—Speakers’ Conference

In a related development, the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, yesterday, called for the swift creation and adoption of a national peace framework to confront Nigeria’s escalating security challenges.

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the opening of the 19th International Conference of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice, held at the University of Ibadan, the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, warned that the surge in kidnapping, banditry, and communal conflicts poses a grave threat to the nation’s stability and development.

Ogundoyin, who is also the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, stressed that peace must be built on justice, equity, and security, adding, “We must act with urgency and clarity of purpose.”

The Speaker insisted that national security must rise above political, ethnic, and religious divides, urging traditional rulers, faith leaders, civil society, and all relevant stakeholders to work collectively to safeguard peace across the country.

He said: “On behalf of the Conference of Speakers, I appeal to President Bola Tinubu to deploy more robust and strategic measures to entrench lasting peace nationwide.

“With the unsettling resurgence of kidnapping, banditry, and communal violence, this is the time for a comprehensive national framework that strengthens security architecture, deepens intelligence gathering, and enhances collaboration between federal and sub-national governments.”

“The call for peace is urgent, and we must unite behind the President’s leadership to restore calm and hope to affected communities.

“As lawmakers, we stand ready to provide full legislative backing for peace initiatives that drive sustainable development and national unity.”