Soludo felicitates Igwe Nnewi on his 100th birthday

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III of Nnewi, on the celebration of his remarkable 100th birthday.

In his congratulatory message, Soludo described the centenary milestone as a historic achievement that inspires admiration for a long-reigning monarch whose vigour, wisdom and dedication to his people remain undiminished.

“Reaching the age of 100 years is an extraordinary feat that symbolizes divine favour, resilience, and the blessing of longevity. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that His Royal Majesty has retained all his mental and physical faculties, continuing to discharge his royal duties with the same sagacity, clarity and wisdom that have defined his illustrious reign for 62 years,” the governor said.

Soludo noted that throughout his six decades on the throne, Igwe Orizu has been a pillar of stability, a voice of reason during moments of tension, and a bridge-builder in times of division.

According to him, the monarch’s reign represents continuity, institutional memory and the preservation of cherished cultural heritage in an era of rapid change.

He added that the Igwe’s contributions to Nnewi, Anambra State and Nigeria go far beyond traditional ceremonial roles, including fostering peace and harmony and creating conditions that support economic development and social progress.

Soludo further stated that the monarch’s national honour as Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and his appointment as Justice of the Peace (JP) reflect the high regard in which he is held across the country.

The governor wished the revered traditional ruler continued divine grace, vitality and fulfillment, as well as many more years of wisdom and guidance for the peace and progress of Nnewi and Anambra State.