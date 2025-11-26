Soludo expands MSMEs industrial clusters

Soludo

… as ASBA boss inspects Tailoring/Garment cluster

By Emeka Anaeto

Anambra State government is expanding the scope of its on-going industrial cluster development scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) following the construction of the Tailoring/Garment cluster in Ogbunike/Nkwelle, Oyi Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking during inspection tour of the cluster, the Managing Director/CEO of the Anambra Small Business Agency (ASBA), Clement Chukwuka, said that the Agency’s mandate is targeted at supporting MSMEs as well as developing strategic industrial clusters using creative funding models.

The Tailoring/Garment cluster in Ogbunike/Nkwelle involves construction of about 600 shops as part of the State’s expanding industrial cluster initiative.

He noted that the adjoining Digital Shoe/leather market cluster is also the brainchild of ASBA, reflecting Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s commitment to creating productive centres that drive economic growth.

According to him, the new garment cluster will consolidate over 500 dispersed textile and tailoring businesses currently scattered across various markets.

“This will be a one-stop hub for textiles, garments, tailoring accessories and everything related to clothing. Mr Governor supports made-in Anambra products and everything that comes from this market will proudly bear that label,” he said.

Chukwuka added that beneficiaries of the 1-Youth-2 Skills programme would also find opportunities within the cluster, stressing that the goal is to discourage youth migration to other States by creating viable, profitable businesses within Anambra.

“ASBA funds these enterprises to help them grow, reinvest and contribute meaningfully to the state economy. When clusters thrive, GDP rises and taxes are paid with ease,” he added.

The Chairman of the Tailoring/Garment Market, Mr. Douglas Olemeforo expressed gratitude to Governor Soludo, noting that the traders currently occupying 5 to 6 different streets are eager to relocate to the new market by February 2026 when commissioning is expected.

He lamented the exploitation by some landlords due to rising building material costs but said the government’s decision to freely provide land at Ogbunike/Nkwelle was a major relief. He praised the Governor for giving Anambra a facelift, saying that several areas he recently visited were unrecognizable due to rapid development.

The Association’s Secretary, Mr. Iziogu Ogbonna Jeremiah, also thanked the government for its investment in the project. He described the location as strategic and accessible from multiple routes, adding that an ongoing federal road project crossing the axis would transform the cluster into a major commercial hub capable of competing with the Onitsha Main Market.

The PRO and site manager, Sir Ejike Chris Uche emphasized that the new cluster will help decongest the overstretched Onitsha Main Market, where traders currently occupy Williams Street, Francis, Ogalonye, Nottidge and surrounding areas.

He noted that container off-loading on the streets causes gridlock, especially during festive seasons, adding that relocating the tailoring line to Ogbunike/Nkwelle will restore order, ease movement and align with the administration’s “Dubai-Taiwan” vision of organized urban markets.

He commended the Governor for providing the land freely and praised the engineers for working tirelessly to meet deadlines.

Elder statesman in the tailoring sector, Chief Clement Nwaziama, applauded ASBA and Governor Soludo for their professionalism and vision, pledging the traders’ full support.

The Supervising Engineer representing FACOMORE NIG. LTD, Engr. Anene Ibe, assured the state government of high quality construction. He said that about 350-400 shops are already in place with more expected to be added in the coming weeks.

He projected that by February 2026, the garment cluster would be 90-95% completed, ready for occupation and commissioning by the Governor.